All Honkai Star Rail Ice Characters

More often than not, you’ll be hit by various enemy attacks throughout your journey in Honkai: Star Rail. However, a particular class of elemental types can immobilize these ongoing strikes through the freezing powers of Ice. So, if you want to put a stop to the opposing sides’ attacks, here are all the Ice characters in Honkai: Star Rail.

Ice Characters in Honkai Star Rail

Compared to other combat types, the Ice class showcases more variety in characters due to their more significant amount in numbers. You can unlock the following wielders by progressing in the story or obtaining them through Honkai: Star Rail’s Warp system.

Character Path Rarity Gepard The Preservation ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ Herta The Erudition ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ March 7th The Preservation ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ Pela The Nihility ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ Yanqing The Hunt ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦

When players first begin their galactic adventures in Honkai: Star Rail, they’ll meet the quirky character, March 7th (and yes, that is her actual name.) Her Ultimate Glacial Cascade is one of her deadliest skills, triggering a Frozen state on multiple enemies. Not only does it temporarily paralyze them, but it also deals Ice DMG upon impact and an additional strike at the beginning of each turn.

Then, you’ll eventually meet Herta, who is another free character from the main storyline. She primarily excels in heavy DMG attacks with her What Are You Looking At? Basic ATK and It’s Magic, I Added Some Magic Ultimate. Although she can sometimes be harsh toward the main protagonist, she can be a team player when she performs a follow-up strike through her Fine, I’ll Do It Myself Talent.

Other than these characters, players will experience Gepard’s abilities first-hand during their battle at Jarilo-VI. Once you obtain this captain of the Silvermane Guards, you can help other allies with his Enduring Bulwark Ultimate to apply shields to your team. Gepard can also withstand longer in battle through his Unyielding Will Talent, restoring his HP by 25% when close to death.

Alongside Gepard is the Ice character Pela, the Intelligence Officer of the Silvermane Guards. You’ll find her helpful in battle from start to finish, especially with her Preemptive Strike that can deal DMG to a random enemy and lower the DEF at the beginning of a match.

Those who want to take it a step further can try out the five-star Ice character Yanqing, a dynamic swordsman of the Xianxhou Luofu. What stands him apart from the other Ice wielders is his Soulsteel Sync, a talent that can increase his CRIT DMG and reduce the risk of being targeted by an enemy attack.

That does it for our guide on all Ice characters in Honkai: Star Rail. To learn about other elements, you can check out our Fire guide or explore the relevant links below for additional content.

