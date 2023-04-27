All Honkai Star Rail Physical Characters

Image Source: HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail’s Physical combat type is a force to be reckoned with, allowing players to trigger Weakness Break and Bleed effects on enemies. Due to its high DMG rate, this class is one of the most crucial abilities, and you’ll often need these wielders to eliminate top-ranking bosses. So, here’s everything you need to know about all the Physical characters in Honkai: Star Rail.

Physical Characters in Honkai Star Rail

In total, Honkai: Star Rail features four Physical characters, but there will undoubtedly be more to come in future updates:

Character Path Rarity Clara The Destruction ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ Natasha The Abundance ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ Sushang The Hunt ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ Trailblazer The Destruction ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦

Trailblazer is none other than the main protagonist of Honkai: Star Rail, where you can choose between Stelle or Caelus. As a Physical combat type, they can deal DMG equal to 50% of their ATK on a single enemy using their Farewall Hit Basic ATK. Players can also take advantage of the character’s Stardust Ace Ultimate to bring down high-leveled opponents or restore the team’s health with their Immortal Third Strike Technique.

Like the other Physical characters, Sushang can unleash a significant amount of DMG on single targets and enemy groups. When an opponent has been affected by the Weakness Break effect, she regenerates a Skill Point with her Eidolon Cutting With Ease talent and triggers Advanced Forward with the Vanquisher.

Although these characters are primarily known for their offensive tactics, Natasha is best as a healer, restoring your team’s HP through multiple skills. In particular, the Gift of Rebirth Ultimate can heal all allies, while her Innervation Talent increases her Outgoing Healing by 25%.

Lastly, the five-star character Clara isn’t afraid to get the battle started with her Small Price for Victory Technique, an ability that attacks an enemy at the start of the match. She can also retaliate against the opposing side with her Revenge quirk, increasing her robot companion’s Counter DMG by 30%.

So there you have it; this is all the Physical characters in Honkai: Star Rail. Before you go, you can check out other team members with our Lightning guide or explore the relevant links below for more information about the game.

