All Honkai Star Rail Lightning Characters
Waiting for the day Kafka will be playable permanently.
Honkai: Star Rail is a fast-paced, action-packed game that has gained immense popularity among HoYoverse fans worldwide. One of the key features of the game is its unique characters who possess extraordinary powers and abilities to help players conquer the battlefield. Whether you’re new to the game or a seasoned player, understanding the different types of characters can be crucial in determining your success in HSR. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at all the lightning characters in Honkai: Star Rail.
HSR Lightning Characters
|Character
|Path
|Rarity
|Arlan
|The Destruction
|✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
|Bailu
|The Abundance
|✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
|Jing Yuan
|The Erudition
|✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
|Kafka
|The Nihility
|✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
|Serval
|The Erudition
|✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
|Tingyun
|The Harmony
|✦ ✦ ✦ ✦
While Honkai: Star Rail provides players with a few characters during the early stages of the storyline, this offers players a wide range of characters and resources to progress through the game. While some lightning characters are not playable permanently, players can still enjoy trying them out without spending money. Furthermore, the game’s story mode is still being developed and expanded, which means that additional characters may be added in future updates. As the game continues to gain popularity, it’s likely that more lightning characters will be introduced to the game, offering players more options and gameplay opportunities.
That's everything you need to know about Honkai Star Rail Lightning characters.
