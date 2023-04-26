All Honkai Star Rail Lightning Characters

Image Source: HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail is a fast-paced, action-packed game that has gained immense popularity among HoYoverse fans worldwide. One of the key features of the game is its unique characters who possess extraordinary powers and abilities to help players conquer the battlefield. Whether you’re new to the game or a seasoned player, understanding the different types of characters can be crucial in determining your success in HSR. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at all the lightning characters in Honkai: Star Rail.

HSR Lightning Characters

Character Path Rarity Arlan The Destruction ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ Bailu The Abundance ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ Jing Yuan The Erudition ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ Kafka The Nihility ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ Serval The Erudition ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ Tingyun The Harmony ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦

While Honkai: Star Rail provides players with a few characters during the early stages of the storyline, this offers players a wide range of characters and resources to progress through the game. While some lightning characters are not playable permanently, players can still enjoy trying them out without spending money. Furthermore, the game’s story mode is still being developed and expanded, which means that additional characters may be added in future updates. As the game continues to gain popularity, it’s likely that more lightning characters will be introduced to the game, offering players more options and gameplay opportunities.

That’s everything you need to know about Honkai Star Rail Lightning characters. For more on the game, be sure to check out the links below.

