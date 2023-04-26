Image Source: HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail is a great game in the sense that all of the launch characters are pretty balanced, and you’ll be able to clear the story content with pretty much any team combination you like as long as they’re appropriately leveled and geared. However, for all you min-maxers out there, here’s our take on a Honkai: Star Rail character tier list to help you decide which characters to focus on.

Best Characters in Honkai: Star Rail

Tier Character S Bronya, Bailu, Seele, Welt, Fire Trailblazer A Clara, Asta, Gepard, Himeko, March 7th, Natasha, Serval, Tingyun B Dan Heng, Hook, Pela, Sampo, Sushang, Yanqing C Arlan, Herta, Qingque

As detailed in our Honkai: Star Rail reroll guide, Bronya and Bailu should absolutely be your reroll targets if you’re choosing to go through the tedious process of creating a ton of dummy emails and going through the lengthy tutorial section multiple times. Bronya is a fantastic S-tier support character with great buffs, making her a very versatile character that fits into virtually any team composition you can think of right now.

After that, we’ve got Bailu, who’s also a very solid healer who can revive characters. Of course, we’ll likely see even more healer characters get added to the roster eventually, but for now, Bailu is the best healer we’ve got, and she’ll see a lot of play in these early months.

Welt and Seele are also fantastic pick-ups in Honkai: Star Rail. As the first banner character in the game, Seele excels at both AoE and single-target damage, and she gets even more powerful if you have her Light Cone as well. Welt is more of a sub-DPS character, but he offers quite a bit of utility by slowing down enemies and reducing their turn gauge orders, while also providing buffs and decent damage.

Finally, the other character to take note of is the Fire-based Trailblazer that you’ll unlock naturally as you progress through the story. The MC can provide shielding for the entire team while also taunting the enemy, and they’re also no slouch in the DPS department, with the ability to break guards and deal AoE damage. Even if you miss out on Welt and Seele, you’ll get a lot of mileage out of the MC.

That does it for our Honkai: Star Rail character tier list for now. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

