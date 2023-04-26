Honkai Star Rail Eidolons Explained: How to Get Them & What They Do

Image Credit: HoYoverse

From Relics to character levels, there are many things that you need to upgrade when you play Honkai: Star Rail. Among them are Eidolons, which are integral parts of every character and the game’s mechanics. If you want to learn more about Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail, this guide can explain them in detail.

What Are Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail?

Eidolons are the equivalent of Constellations in Genshin Impact. They can increase the power of your characters by giving them more stats and upgrades.

Each unit has six Eidolons, meaning you must collect six dupes to fully unlock the full potential of your character. Although each unit has their own unique upgrades, the third and fifth Eidolons generally strengthen the character’s Ultimate or Skill.

The only unit that does not need copies to unlock their Eidolons is the Trailblazer or the main character. You will need Shadow of Destruction for Physical Trailblazer and Shadow of Preservation for Fire. These rare materials can be obtained by completing main missions and from Trailblazer Level rewards.

While you can gain a lot of perks by gaining Eidolons, they’re not necessary to play the game. After all, Honkai: Star Rail is a single-player title with no PvP system. As long as you level up and build your characters properly, you should be able to complete all challenges and missions you encounter.

How to Get & Upgrade Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail

Like Genshin, you can only unlock Eidolons by obtaining copies of the corresponding character. In other words, you’ll need to pull the same character from the Warp Gacha, from the shop, or as a reward in order to unlock one of their Eidolons.

When you’ve got a copy of a character, go to your Character menu and select the ‘Eidolons’ button on the left-hand side of the screen.

You then need to select the specific upgrade that you want to get for your character. These are represented as small circular icons on shards on the Eidolon screen. You do need to unlock these in order, though, so you can’t skip any you’re not that keen on.

After selecting an upgrade, click or tap on the ‘Activate’ button in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen to claim it.

That is the end of our guide about Eidolons in Honkai: Star Rail. Twinfinite has more articles about the game, so be sure to check out the links below before leaving.

