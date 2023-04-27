Should You Choose Stelle or Caelus in Honkai: Star Rail? Answered

Image Source: HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail features a lengthy RPG-style story that puts you in the shoes of a male or female protagonist. While you can just ignore the protagonist gameplay-wise and just set up a team full of other characters, seeing the protagonist’s face in cutscenes is basically unavoidable. So if you’re wondering whether you should choose Stelle or Caelus in Honkai: Star Rail, here’s what you need to know.

Honkai: Star Rail Stelle or Caelus Decision Guide

To cut straight to the chase, this decision doesn’t matter and just comes down to personal preference. Stelle is represented by the female protagonist in Honkai: Star Rail, while Caelus is the male protagonist.

It all comes down to whether you’d prefer to play as a feminine or masculine-presenting character for the duration of the story. It’s also worth noting that both characters are the same person, unlike in Genshin Impact, where Lumine and Aether have canonically been established to be siblings and different people from each other.

So with that in mind, there are basically no story implications with this decision, and no gameplay implications either as both Stelle and Caelus come with the same affinities and abilities. We should mention, though, that your decision is final, and you cannot change to one or the other unless you start a new account.

That’s all you need to know about whether you should choose Stelle or Caelus in Honkai: Star Rail. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

Related Posts