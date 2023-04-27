All Honkai: Star Rail Fire Characters

Image Source: HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail is a game that features a variety of powerful characters with unique abilities and traits, including fire characters. These characters possess fiery powers and are known for their incredible damage output and crowd control abilities. While having only three playable characters might seem limited, it’s important to keep in mind that HSR is a new game and is still in its early stages. In this article, we will take a closer look at all the fire characters in Honkai: Star Rail.

HSR Fire Characters

Character Path Rarity Asta The Harmony ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ Himeko The Erudition ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ Hook The Destruction ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦

Again, those who were keen on a wider selection of characters with flaming powers will have to practise patience, and can expect to see more fire characters with different abilities, traits, and movesets as they progress through the game. HoYoverse often release new characters, story, and updates over time to keep the game fresh and exciting for players. This means that players can continue to enjoy the game and discover new things even after they have completed the initial story mode.

That is everything you need to know about Honkai Star Rail Fire characters. For more on the game, additional tips, guides, and information, be sure to check out the links below. We’ve also got the scoop on the lightning characters available, if you’re keen on exploring more of the elements.

