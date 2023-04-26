Should You Pull on the Departure Warp Banner in Honkai: Star Rail? Answered

Image Source: HoYoverse

While it’s not quite as egregious as some other gacha games (looking at you, War of the Visions), Honkai: Star Rail does still feature multiple summoning banners for you to spend your Stellar Jade and Rail Passes on. This can prove to be a little confusing for newer players as it may be difficult to determine exactly which banners you should prioritize. If you’re wondering whether you should pull on the Departure Warp banner in Honkai: Star Rail, here’s what you need to know.

Is the Departure Warp Banner Worth It in Honkai: Star Rail?

To cut straight to the chase, yes, the Departure Warp banner in Honkai: Star Rail is absolutely worth it. Think of this as a beginner banner of sorts; you’re getting a 20% discount on pulls for this banner, and you’ll also be able to hit pity in 50 pulls, guaranteeing you a 5-star character that could potentially set you up for the rest of the game.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The 5-star characters available on the Departure Warp banner include the following:

Yanqing

Bronya

Gepard

Welt

Himeko

Clara

Bailu

On this banner alone, you have the potential to get characters like Bronya, Bailu, Welt, and Clara, all of which are very strong picks in Honkai: Star Rail. Bronya is one of the best reroll targets in the game, and also the strongest support character you can get right now. Welt and Clara are strong DPS options, while Bailu offers a lot of utility as a healer.

The other characters are much less appealing, but the fact that you can get 50 pulls for just 40 Rail Passes, and get a 5-star character in those 50 pulls makes the Departure Warp banner a no-brainer for new players. So yes, spend your Rail Passes on Departure Warp as you get them, and save your Special Passes and Stellar Jade for the Seele banner.

That's all you need to know about whether you should pull on the Departure Warp banner in Honkai: Star Rail.

