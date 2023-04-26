How to Increase Trailblazer Level in Honkai: Star Rail

Image Credit: HoYoverse

Besides leveling up your characters to make them stronger, you can also increase your Trailblazer Level in Honkai: Star Rail. For those who also play Genshin Impact, the Trailblazer Level is the Adventure Rank of this game. You really want to pay close attention to your level because it is one of the primary requirements for unlocking new areas, features, quests, and more. So, without further ado, here’s how you can increase your Trailblazer Level in Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai: Star Rail Trailblazer Level Guide

The Trailblazer Level is basically your account level, and you can see it by opening your profile from the main menu. You can increase it by performing several activities:

Completing quests.

Spending Trailblaze Power.

Performing Operation Briefing challenges.

The primary method of gaining more Traiblaze EXP is completing various main quests and side missions you encounter on your journey. The game will immediately throw you into the main story once you boot up the app, and you will continue unlocking more story missions as you progress.

As for side quests, you can start accepting them after you complete the prologue and join the Astral Express. You can trigger these missions by talking to NPCs, but you can also get them from messages on your phone.

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The second best way to farm experience points is by spending Traiblaze Power. Like Genshin, you will be given a limited amount of energy that you can spend on various activities. The first one you will encounter is the Golden Calyx, which is the equivalent of Ley Line Outcrop. Besides acquiring various materials, you can also gain a decent amount of Trailblaze EXP every time you complete a Calyx challenge.

You can also get some experience points by completing various achievements in the Operation Briefing. These challenges generally teach you about the game’s basic mechanics, like leveling up your characters and entering the Simulated Universe.

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

After you have increased your Trailblazer Level, you can talk to Pom-Pom in the Astral Express. Like Katherine, the conductor will give you various rewards for your hard work, such as Travel Encounters, Credits, and Star Rail Pass.

That is everything you need to know about increasing your Trailblazer Level in Honkai: Star Rail. For more Honkai content, be sure to check out the links below.

Related Posts