All Honkai Star Rail Quantum Characters

While you may know typical elements like Fire, Wind, and Ice, Honkai: Star Rail features an entirely new element known as the “Quantum.” This ability has multiple uses, including a damaging Weakness Break and a delay effect on enemies through its Entanglement. So, if you want to know which individuals harness this deadly element, we’ll show you all the Quantum characters of Honkai: Star Rail.

Quantum Characters in Honkai Star Rail

Currently, Honkai: Star Rail showcases three Quantum characters, along with the upcoming member, Fu Xuan, who will make her debut in a future update.

Characters Path Rarity Qingque The Erudition ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ Seele The Hunt ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ Silver Wolf The Nihility ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦

Seele is the first-ever banner character of Honkai: Star Rail, who excels in single-enemy attacks. In particular, her Sheathed Blade Skill increases her SPD and deals a significant amount of Quantum DMG, while her Resurgence Talent triggers a formidable buffed state and an extra turn.

The following five-star character, Silver Wolf, also performs well with singular targets through her Basic ATK and Skill. Her User Banned Ultimate can cause the Quantum’s Entanglement effect, allowing you to slow down your opponent’s attacks. As a notable hacker, Silver Wolf can inflict bugs into an adversary with the Anti-Virus and Inject Traces.

Although Qingque has a lower star rating than the others, she still packs a punch with her Jade Tiles. When using these items, she can increase DMG with her Scoop of Moon Skill and deplete an enemy’s health bar with her Basic ATK Flower Pick. Those who unlock Qingque’s Eidolon levels will enhance her skill set further by boosting DMG for her Ultimate and recovering Skill Points after performing her Enhanced Basic ATK.

That covers everything you need to know about all the Quantum characters in Honkai: Star Rail. To learn about more elemental types, you can check out our guide on Fire wielders. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional information about the game.

