Can You Pet Peppy the Dog in Honkai Star Rail? Answered

Image Source: HoYoverse

With a colorful cast of characters, a tactically rich turn-based combat system and a sci-fi fantasy story brimming with intrigue, HoYoverse’s fourth installment in its venerable Honkai series is proving to be a fun gacha RPG time sink. Between the wonderful hair dos and the typical world-ending tropes, you’ll even find a wee doggo called Peppy waiting aboard the Herta Space Station. Obviously, the first question that springs to mind whenever a pooch is in a game is: can I pet it? So, with that in mind, let’s discuss whether you can pet Peppy the dog in Honkai Star Rail? Let’s go!

Can I Pet Peppy the Dog in Honkai Star Rail?

Cutting right to the chase: We have good news and bad news. Let’s start with the good news: Yes, you can pet Peppy the Dog in Honkai Star Rail. When you interact with ol’ Peppy, you’ll be given three specific options:

Touch its paws

Scratch its belly

Pat its head

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Clearly, patting Peppy’s head is where it’s at, and the wee doggy will love you for it. Meanwhile, the canine also loves its belly being scratched and its paws being touched.

In fact, once you exhaust all three options, you can stop playing with him, and the game will tell you that ‘Peppy seems tired for the day’, which suggests that you should do it as a daily activity. Unless you’re a monster and don’t want to build up a relationship with the adorable critter, of course.

Okay, now for the bad news: There’s no animation for petting Peppy in Honkai Star Rail. Noooo! How can this be? I guess we’re going to just have to use our imagination or something, right? Big thumbs down, HoYoverse!

Where Can I Find Peppy in Honkai Star Rail?

Players can find Peppy on the Herta Space Station in the Master Control Zone, which can be found pretty early in the game. For the doggy’s specific location, simply head to the area marked on the image below:

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

So, what do you know: That’s everything you need to know about whether you can pet Peppy the dog in Honkai Star Rail. For more, here’s how to level up fast in the game. Or if you’d rather, feel free to browse the links below before you go.

