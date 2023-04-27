How to Level Up Fast in Honkai: Star Rail

Image Source: HoYoverse

Like in most other RPGs, the most straightforward way of strengthening your characters and increasing their stats is by leveling them up. That being said, the leveling process in Honkai: Star Rail can be a little tedious if you don’t know what you’re doing. Here’s how to level up your characters fast in Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai: Star Rail Character Leveling Guide

There are multiple level caps in Honkai: Star Rail, and each time you reach a cap, you’ll need to ascend them to break through that cap. This can be done by increasing your Trailblaze level and feeding your characters the relevant resources. However, getting to those caps can be time-consuming too.

The best way to level up your characters is by using Adventure Log and Travel Encounter items to give them massive amounts of experience points to level up quickly. These items can be obtained naturally by playing through the game and opening chests, but if you really want to farm them quickly, you can do so as soon as you reach Jarilo-VI and discover your first Calyx Golden dungeon.

On Jarilo-VI, you’ll naturally find the Bud of Memories dungeon, which is open daily and rewards you with Trailblaze experience, Adventure Logs, Travel Encounters, and Credits. Click on your Interastral Guide, select Calyx (Golden), then select the Bud of Memories dungeon and start farming it.

One thing to note is that each run will consume Trailblaze Power, which is Honkai: Star Rail’s version of stamina. It’ll replenish over time, but this does put a bit of a cap on how often you can farm the dungeons. All you have to do is spend your Trailblaze Power on the Bud of Memories dungeon to farm tons of quick experience, then wait for your Power to replenish, and repeat the process again.

