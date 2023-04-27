How to Ascend Characters in Honkai: Star Rail

Image Credit: HoYoverse

Leveling up your characters is the primary way to strengthen your Honkai: Star Rail units. However, you may soon find yourself getting stuck at level 20, and the only way to remove the limit is by ascending your characters. If you are confused or need some help, you’ve come to the right place because this guide can tell you how to ascend your units in Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai: Star Rail Ascension Guide

Honkai: Star Rail features an ascension mechanic where your character must attain the max level of the current stage before they can progress further. The first level cap is at level 20, and once you reach it, the game will ask you to spend some materials to increase the limit. Currently, there are six ascension stages, with the last one allowing you to attain level 80.

If you want to ascend a character, you must fulfill several requirements first:

Obtain ascension materials.

Procure necessary Credits.

Reach the minimum Trailblazer or Equilibrium level.

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

For example, say you want to ascend Dan Heng to level 30. He will need 20 Extinguished Core and 3,200 Credits to ascend, but your Trailblazer level must be at least 15 before you can perform the ascension.

Although it may seem like a chore, you should always try to ascend your units as soon as possible. Besides raising the maximum level cap, it will also grant your characters some stat boosts, such as ATK, HP, and DEF.

You can easily find low-rarity ascension materials by defeating enemies, completing assignments, and entering the Simulated Universe. Unfortunately, you will need to enter the Stagnant Shadows and defeat countless strong enemies to obtain high-rarity ascension materials. Like other features, the Stagnant Shadows will only be unlocked once you reach certain requirements, which are Trailblazer level 30 and Equilibrium level 3.

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Ascending characters can be very expensive, and you may soon run out of Credits. In that case, you’ll need to complete some Golden Calyx challenges, specifically the Bud of Treasures. Unlike the Bud of Memories, which will grant you leveling materials, you can get a decent amount of Credits from the Bud of Treasures.

That is the end of our guide on how to ascend characters in Honkai: Star Rail. Before heading out to level up your units, consider checking out other articles on Twinfinite.

Related Posts