The newly released Honkai Star Rail is a free-to-play RPG that comes with an abundance of exciting features, including its own unique leveling system. As with any game that involves increasing the stats of your character, it’s of course important to know what you need to maximize that character’s potential and be able to tackle the biggest challenges the game has to offer. That all starts with knowing how to level up. Here is our guide for what the max level cap is in Honkai Star Rail.

The Max Level Cap and the Max Trailblazer Level

Honkai Star Rail has two primary leveling systems within the game that work in tandem with one another — Character Leveling and Trailblazer Leveling.

The fundamental Character Leveling system focuses on powering up your character via their stats and improving their Trace abilities. You start at Level 1 with an initial max level cap of 20. This can be increased however by “ascending” your character, and the maximum level cap in the game is 80.

The Trailblazer Leveling system functions a bit differently, but it’s actually the most important point of progress for your character. It serves as your main level gauge, and you can view it at any time by opening the main menu where it’ll be at the top right corner. Increasing this level is key to unlocking more areas, quests, and new gameplay features. The max level cap for Trailblazer is 70.

How to Ascend Your Character and Increase Your Level Cap

Each character that’s available to play in the game has a given level that spans from Level 1 up to 80. As their level increases they obtain positive stat increases, as seen above. Along the way, however, there are critical points called “Milestones” when a character reaches their current max level cap, which at the beginning of the game starts at Level 20. There are two main factors to going beyond that max cap:

Completing the ascension of each Milestone

Having the appropriate Trailblazer Level

Each time you ascend your character, its level cap will increase by 10. This can be done up to the maximum level cap of 80, as mentioned before. You need to gather materials from Crawling Shadow Bosses and other enemies in the overworld to complete these ascensions.

Alongside that, your Trailblazer Level will determine exactly how many times you can ascend your character’s level cap throughout the game. This means that even if you have the appropriate gathered materials, you cannot ascend further if your account isn’t at the designated Trailblazer Level. Consider our guide for how to increase Trailblazer level in HSR.

That concludes our guide for how to max out your level in Honkai Star Rail. Let us know what you think of the game so far, especially in comparison to its sister game Genshin Impact.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for everything in Honkai Star Rail.

