Honkai: Star Rail Simulated Universe, Explained

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

While on the Astral Express, you’ll embark on many missions in the vast galactic universe to assist the team with their ongoing research. One way players can help with this adventure is through the completion of a simulated world featuring hordes of dangerous enemies. So, if you want an overview of this area, we’ll explain what the Simulated Universe is in Honkai: Star Rail.

What Is the Honkai: Star Rail Simulated Universe? Answered

Players will unlock the Simulated Universe once they meet Herta, the true master of the Space Station, to locate the entrance of her office within the Master Control Zone. According to her, this domain was created by the Genius Society as a way to discover the secrets of the Aeons and Paths. That said, the Simulated Universe is essentially a roguelite labyrinth mode that rewards players weekly for clearing multiple stages.

You’ll encounter several enemies and bosses (the very last opponent) throughout various worlds and earn buffs, known as a “Blessing,” each time an opponent is defeated. For example, players can earn the Divine Construct: Resonance Transfer for one run to deal Quake DMG based on the current total Shield effect on an ally. In addition, if you reach a blocked area, you must eliminate surrounding opponents to unlock the pathway to the next destination.

Players can discover six worlds throughout the Simulated Universe, where they can choose different zones and paths to collect valuable resources and accumulate points for their skill tree. You can also obtain Relics, like the Planar Sphere and Link Ropes, by defeating bosses. However, you must reach World 3 in the Simulated Universe to find these types of materials.

Those who want to collect other rewards can visit the Achievements section on their phone and select the ‘Universe in a Nutshell’ tab to acquire Stellar Jade. In particular, when you keep a single enemy Frozen for 10 turns, you can claim a few items for this accomplishment.

Keep in mind that this mode can be relatively long, but at least the gameplay constantly switches up with each area as more challenges are added with every level. You can also activate the 2x Speed or Auto-Battle in the top-right corner if these fights become too tedious.

That does it for our explanation of the Honkai: Star Rail Simulated Universe. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on Traces.

Related Posts