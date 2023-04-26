Honkai: Star Rail Relics Explained: What They Do & How to Get Them

Image Credit: HoYoverse

While Genshin Impact has Artifacts, HSR features Relics. These rare items are extremely important when building your team, so you really want to understand them thoroughly. Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about Relics in Honkai: Star Rail.

What Are Relics in Honkai: Star Rail?

Like Eidolons, Relics are another upgrade you can give your characters to make them stronger. Every character can equip six Relics, and each piece has its own specific main stat. Here’s the list:

Head : Flat HP

: Flat HP Hands : Flat ATK

: Flat ATK Body : ATK percent, DEF percent, HP percent, Crit Rate percent, Crit DMG percent, Effect Hit Rate percent, Outgoing Healing Boost percent

: ATK percent, DEF percent, HP percent, Crit Rate percent, Crit DMG percent, Effect Hit Rate percent, Outgoing Healing Boost percent Feet : ATK percent, DEF percent, HP percent, Break Effect percent, Speed

: ATK percent, DEF percent, HP percent, Break Effect percent, Speed Planar Sphere : ATK percent, DEF percent, HP percent, Elemental Damage Boost

: ATK percent, DEF percent, HP percent, Elemental Damage Boost Link Rope: ATK percent, DEF percent, HP percent, Break Effect percent, Energy Regen Rate percent

Each Relic also has four sub-stats, and they’re all randomly assigned when you obtain one. However, the main stat and the sub-stats cannot be the same. For example, if you get a Body Relic with ATK percent as the main stat, you won’t get ATK percent in the sub-stats.

Like Genshin‘s Artifacts, Relics are assigned with rarities, with 2-Star as the lowest and 5-Star as the highest. The higher the rarity, the higher the maximum level a piece can have. Here’s the breakdown:

Rarity Color Max level 2★ Green +6 3★ Blue +9 4★ Purple +12 5★ Gold +15

Each Relic is part of a set, and you can gain bonus stats by equipping several pieces from the same set. There are two types of sets that you will encounter:

Cavern Relics set : Head, Hands, Armor, and Boots Relics are part of the Cavern Relics sets, and they can give a two and four-piece set bonus.

: Head, Hands, Armor, and Boots Relics are part of the Cavern Relics sets, and they can give a two and four-piece set bonus. Planetary Ornaments set: Planar Sphere and Link Rope are included in the Planetary Ormantents set, which only has a 2-piece set bonus.

Where to Find Relics in Honkai: Star Rail

You can get Cavern Relics by entering a Cavern of Corrosion. Like Genshin’s Domains, each Cavern provides unique Relics with varying rarities. Unfortunately, you will need to unlock the higher levels in every Cavern to get a guarantee of receiving 4-Star and 5-Star Relics.

On the other hand, Planetary Ornaments can only be obtained by exploring the Simulated Universe, which you can access through Herta’s Office. They will only appear once you reach World 3 in the Simulated Universe and complete the “No Time for Me, My Friend” main mission.

That is the end of our guide on Relics in Honkai: Star Rail. Twinfinite has more articles about the game below, so be sure to check them out before continuing your journey as Trailblazer.

