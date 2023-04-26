How to Redeem Codes in Honkai Star Rail
Honkai: Star Rail offers a wide range of exciting features and rewards. One of the best ways to unlock exclusive in-game items and characters is by redeeming codes. If you are new to the game or unfamiliar with how to redeem codes in Honkai: Star Rail, don’t worry! This article will guide you through the process, step by step.
There are currently two methods of redeeming codes in Honkai: Star Rail: in-game and online. Let’s explore both options in detail.
Redeeming Codes In-Game
To redeem codes in Honkai: Star Rail in-game, follow these simple steps:
- Open the game and log in with your account credentials.
- Open the phone menu, click the phone icon located in the bottom left corner of the screen.
- Next, click on the three dots located on the top right corner of your character portrait.
- From the drop down menu, select the “Redemption Code” option.
- Enter your code in the provided field and click on the “Redeem” button.
- After redeeming your code, head to your in-game mailbox to claim your rewards.
Redeeming Codes Online
To redeem codes online in Honkai: Star Rail, follow these simple steps:
- Head to the Hoyoverse Honkai: Star Rail redemption site.
- Once you are on the redemption site, log in to your Honkai: Star Rail account and select your server.
- Enter your code in the provided field and click on the “Redeem” button.
- After redeeming your code, log in to Honkai: Star Rail and head to your in-game mailbox to claim your rewards.
That’s everything you need to know on how to redeem codes in Honkai: Star Rail. For more on the game, be sure to check out the links below.
