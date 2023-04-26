Honkai: Star Rail offers a wide range of exciting features and rewards. One of the best ways to unlock exclusive in-game items and characters is by redeeming codes. If you are new to the game or unfamiliar with how to redeem codes in Honkai: Star Rail, don’t worry! This article will guide you through the process, step by step.

There are currently two methods of redeeming codes in Honkai: Star Rail: in-game and online. Let’s explore both options in detail.

Redeeming Codes In-Game

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

To redeem codes in Honkai: Star Rail in-game, follow these simple steps:

Open the game and log in with your account credentials. Open the phone menu, click the phone icon located in the bottom left corner of the screen. Next, click on the three dots located on the top right corner of your character portrait. From the drop down menu, select the “Redemption Code” option. Enter your code in the provided field and click on the “Redeem” button. After redeeming your code, head to your in-game mailbox to claim your rewards.

Redeeming Codes Online

To redeem codes online in Honkai: Star Rail, follow these simple steps:

Head to the Hoyoverse Honkai: Star Rail redemption site. Once you are on the redemption site, log in to your Honkai: Star Rail account and select your server. Enter your code in the provided field and click on the “Redeem” button. After redeeming your code, log in to Honkai: Star Rail and head to your in-game mailbox to claim your rewards.

That’s everything you need to know on how to redeem codes in Honkai: Star Rail. For more on the game, be sure to check out the links below.

