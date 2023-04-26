What Is the Honkai Star Rail PS5 Release Date? Is It Coming to Xbox Series X|S? Explained
When does the train depart for PS5?
HoYoverse’s next big RPG is finally live and is making waves right now. Blending the vibrant aesthetic of its predecessor with a turn-based combat system, Honkai Star Rail is all set to be another super popular gacha experience. While the game has launched on PC and mobile devices, many folks out there may be wondering: What is the Honkai Star Rail PS5 release date? And is it coming to Xbox Series X|S? Fortunately, you’re in the right place. Let’s get into the deets, shall we?
When Is Honkai Star Rail Launching on PS5?
While Honkai Star Rail has indeed been officially confirmed to be coming to both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, the release date for these platforms is currently a mystery.
When you visit the game’s official website, you can see all the platforms that the game is scheduled to release on in the bottom left-hand corner, including PlayStation. However, when you click on the PlayStation icon, the site takes you to a page that reads: “Coming Soon, Stay Tuned”.
From what we can gather, the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of Honkai Star Rail will be released after the PC and mobile versions of the game. However, an official date for Sony’s consoles has yet to be locked in.
Of course, when we hear something more official, we’ll be sure to update this post.
Will Honkai Star Rail Come to Xbox Series X|S?
Unfortunately, there are currently no plans for HoYoverse to bring Honkai Star Rail to Xbox platforms. Much like its predecessor, which also didn’t launch on Microsoft’s consoles, it appears that the Chinese company is uninterested in releasing its games on Xbox Series X|S.
That being said, there’s always a possibility that the game could launch on Xbox platforms in the future. At the time of writing, however, the game is not scheduled to launch on Xbox.
So, there you have it. Hopefully, this helped to clue you in on what the Honkai Star Rail PS5 release date is and whether it will be coming Xbox Series X|S. For more, here are our top tips and tricks for beginners to help give you a head start.
- Honkai Star Rail Eidolons Explained: How to Get Them & What They Do
- When Does the Kafka Banner Come Out in Honkai Star Rail? Answered
- Does Honkai Star Rail Have Co-Op & Multiplayer? Explained
- Honkai Star Rail Light Cone System Explained: How to Get, Superimpose, & More
- Honkai Star Rail Beginner Tips & Tricks