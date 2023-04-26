Should You Summon Seele in Honkai: Star Rail? Answered

Image Source: HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail’s first character banner features several high-powered teammates, from Natasha to Pela to Hook. Even more so, you can claim the five-star Wildfire member Seele, who has developed her powers in the dangerous Underworld of Belobog. So, if you are unsure about this particular banner, we’ll explain whether or not you should summon Seele in Honkai: Star Rail.

Is Seele Worth It in HSR?

Due to her multiple strengths and abilities, Seele is worth the summon, especially if you are looking for a character who can deal with a powerful single-target strike. One of her first advantages is her Basic ATK, Thwack, an offensive tactic that deals Quantum DMG to 50% of her ATK to a single opponent. Then, players can initiate an even more robust strike with her Sheathed Blade skill, which also boosts her SPD for two turns.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Another ability that can be useful in Honkai: Star Rail is Seele’s Phantom Illusion, a temporary Stealth effect where she becomes undetected by enemies, perfect for when you want to lay low. The character’s Resurgence talent is also an excellent skill set that provides you with an extra turn and increases her DMG by 40% simultaneously. Since each round can determine the fate of the battle, players will need all the turns they can get, and Seele helps make this a lot easier with her additional buff.

To enhance Seele’s performance further, you can attach a Light Cone to awaken more powers and upgrade her abilities. As a result, Trailblazers can take down enemies quickly, primarily when you perform her Ultimate buffed state, the Butterfly Flurry.

That does it for our guide on summoning Seele in Honkai: Star Rail. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including if you should pull on the Departure Warp Banner.

