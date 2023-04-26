Should You Pick a Male or Female MC in Honkai Star Rail? Answered

At the very beginning of your adventure in Honkai: Star Rail, you’ll be given a choice to bring a character out of an ‘illusion’ of sorts. This is you, the main character (or MC for short if you want to be cool and down with the kids). The choice you have to make here is to select either a male or female character, and so you may be wondering whether there’s a right or wrong choice to make in that regard. Here’s whether or not you should pick a male or female MC in Honkai Star Rail.

Does Male or Female Main Character Matter in Honkai Star Rail?

The short answer is no, it doesn’t make a difference to the story or how the game plays out. The only difference is in the appearance of the main character who will either have masculine or feminine features depending on your choice.

There’s no right or wrong choice to make here, it’s all down to personal preference on what you’d prefer. I personally went for a male MC in Honkai Star Rail to align with my own gender identity, while other members of the Twinfinite team have opted to go for the female MC instead.

During our playtime with the game thus far, though, there’s been no difference in how the main story quests have played out. So just rest assured that you’re not locking yourself out of any major content or epic quest through this early game decision.

Can You Change Between Male or Female MC in Honkai Star Rail?

Nope, once you’ve made your choice, you’re stuck with it. That is, unless you go through the rather rigorous ‘reroll‘ process and start the entire game over with a brand-new email account.

As such, just be 100% sure you’re happy with the MC you’ve chosen at the beginning of the game, so you don’t spend the next few thousand hours in deep, completely avoidable regret.

Just like that, you can finally make the first decision you’ll encounter on your adventures in Honkai Star Rail.

