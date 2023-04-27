All Honkai Star Rail Wind Characters

Image Source: HoYoverse

These characters will certainly blow the competition out of the way.

Honkai: Star Rail’s Wind class exhibits a powerful group of intergalactic warriors who can unleash considerable damage on those weak against it. However, since the game has a wide variety of team members, it can be confusing to keep track of certain ones. Fortunately, we’re here to help by showing you all the Wind characters in Honkai: Star Rail.

Wind Characters in Honkai Star Rail

To get an overview of all Wind characters in Honkai: Star Rail, here’s a breakdown of each one:

Character Path Rarity Blade The Destruction ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ Bronya The Harmony ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ Dan Heng The Hunt ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦ Sampo The Nihility ✦ ✦ ✦ ✦

Dan Heng is one of the first Wind characters you’ll encounter during your travels, and he will immediately prove useful with his robust skill set. While his Ethereal Dream Ultimate inflicts 240% ATK to a single enemy, his Splitting Spearhead Technique boosts his offensive tactics by 40% for three turns.

Next, we have the five-star character Blade, an excellent swordsman with healing abilities. His Endless Lifespan ability enhances Incoming Health by 20% when his HP is at the halfway point or lower. On top of that, the Dead and Back Again uses Forest of Swords to restore HP further, along with his additional quirks from the Eidolon upgrades.

Once players reach planet Jarilo-V1, they’ll meet the commander of the Silvermane Guards, Bronya. Her abilities coincide with her leadership skills, as she can boost the ATK of an ally or the entire team with her Ultimate the Belobog March and Combat Redeployment Skill. While on the snowy planet, you’ll also encounter Sampo, who excels at single and multiple enemy attacks, especially with his Surprise Present and Ricochet Love talents.

That does it for our guide on all Wind characters in Honkai: Star Rail. If you want to know about more members, you can check out our guide on lightning wielders. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional information.

