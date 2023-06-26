10 Final Fantasy 16 Tips & Tricks for Beginners

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The complexity of Final Fantasy 16’s combat and equipment system can sometimes be overwhelming to those experiencing the world for the first time. However, even if you have played a previous title, it can still prove troublesome as more mechanics are introduced. Luckily, we’re here to help you with your journey by showing 10 Final Fantasy 16 tricks and tips for beginners.

Equip Gear Best Suited for You

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Final Fantasy 16’s gear collection is catered to a variety of players, from offense to defense to an overall balanced system. For instance, if you want a more accessible combat experience, you can equip the Ring of Timely Strikes and The Ring of Timely Assistance, which automatically trigger combos and Torgal’s attack. As a result, you can primarily focus on the battle without the hassle of initiating deadlier moves.

But those who don’t mind having complete control during a showdown can browse the other side of the collection, such as the Badge of Might, Ring of Timely Healing, or Cleric’s Medallion. It all depends on your specific playstyle, and you can play around with it to see which ones meet your needs. Players can also optimize their gear and Eikons in the menu to equip a recommended set.

Loot to Your Heart’s Content

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Like any RPG, it’s essential to collect as many materials as possible for crafting and general stocking purposes. That means any time you see a shining object or chest out in the distance, you should definitely make that trek to boost your inventory. Regardless if you are on your way to a boss or hear an NPC shouting for help, they can wait for the time being and will still be there when you return.

Sometimes, players can discover a ton of Gils through this technique, giving them more money to purchase goods and equipment.

Use the Forge to Your Advantage

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

You can use those resources you’ve collected by going to the Forge at the Hideaway. As long as you try to grab items during your journey, you’ll have more than enough materials to produce some of the most powerful equipment. It also doesn’t require a single penny, so you can save for other treasures that can only be bought.

Players can take it a step further through the Black Hammer’s Reinforce system, allowing you to enhance your gear further with additional materials.

Train at the Arete Stone

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The Arete Stone is the central hub for all things training, where players can maximize Clive’s performance. You can participate in multiple challenges, including the Hall of Virtue, Arcade Mode, Stage Replay, Ultimaniac Mode, and the Chronolith Trials. The Hall of Virtue is the perfect place for beginners, as players can practice their combat with their own rules set in place.

Then, you can proceed with Arcade Mode, featuring previously cleared stages that reward you with valuables. Players can also experience past battles all over again at their current level through the Stage Replay. Though, the remaining sections are reserved for endgame and NG+, and you can try them out when you are ready to tackle them on.

Complete Side Mission as Soon as Possible

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

While exploring Valisthea, you’ll notice various side missions throughout your adventures. But, since Final Fantasy 16 isn’t necessarily an open world game, they are missable. That’s why it’s crucial to start them right away, so you don’t lose out on rewards and intriguing character storylines.

When you have the free range to explore a settlement, you should look around for the green-colored exclamation point icons on the map to check off side missions gradually. Or, you can unlock Gaute’s Alliant Reports during the main campaign to discover new quests.

Adjust the Default Gameplay Settings

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Final Fantasy 16’s default setting can sometimes make the gameplay experience more challenging, especially with camera movements and graphics. In particular, many players have noted an issue with motion blur, which can be fixed through a Frame Rate setting.

Besides that, YouTuber JorRaptor has suggested turning on ‘Target Follow’ in Camera Settings to change the camera’s direction toward the enemy automatically. Without it, players won’t see opponents off-screen until they manually change their view.

Upgrade Abilities

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

It’s easy to forget about the Abilities of FF16, but it’s still important to upgrade them to boost Clive’s general combat performance and Eikon powers. The first few will be reasonably easy to get, as they don’t require many points, and they can help unlock additional moves or improve ones you already have.

For example, players can obtain the Swift Recovery for 10 Ability Points to immediately get up after being known down by an enemy. You’ll unlock more of these techniques over time with the different Eikons, and you can decide which ones you want to focus on more.

Prepare Yourself With Potions Beforehand

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Although it may seem like you don’t have to use much healing during certain intervals, it’s recommended to constantly stock up on potions before heading out. Even if you only encounter low-level enemies, you can unexpectedly run into a few foes that can immensely lower Clive’s health, specifically with bosses.

Besides healing potions, there are other resources you can use, like Strength and Stoneskin Tonic, that can increase Clive’s attack and defense. Players can also upgrade their concoctions to expand their inventory’s potency and capacity.

Use the Active Time Lore

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Final Fantasy 16 has a ton of terminology that can sometimes overwhelm players with information. Fortunately, you can use the Active Time Lore during cutscenes to comprehend characters, phrases, locations, and enemies.

If you want to learn about Valisthean lore, you can talk to Harpocrates to explore the Thousand Tomes. While there, players can gain an understanding of beasts, people of interest, locations, and many more. The compendium will also expand as you progress through your journey, and you can refer back to it when you want a quick refresher.

Perform Combo Attacks Frequently

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

When the going gets tough, it may seem like you should mash the square button to eliminate the game’s powerful enemies. Nevertheless, combo attacks are actually superior to these multiple strikes and will make fighting much easier as you defeat adversaries in a pinch. Even movements like jump attacks and shift strikes can release a devasting blow on high leveled enemies, getting you one step closer to a staggering effect or the final strike.

Combo attacks are also incredibly satisfying and entertaining to perform, and you’ll be able to unlock more of them when you upgrade your abilities.

Now that you know these beginner tips and tricks for Final Fantasy 16, you can try to master Clive’s abilities by learning how to level up fast. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional content.

