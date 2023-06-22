All Eikons in Final Fantasy 16

Image Source: Square Enix

One of the fundamental aspects of the Final Fantasy franchise that influences both gameplay and lore is the inclusion of special magical entities, which wield incredible elemental powers and adhere to the stability of the game’s natural world. While they’ve been called many names, in Final Fantasy 16 they’re referred to as Eikons, and just like in other games the player has the ability to summon them. If you’re wondering just how many Eikons there are to be found in FF16, we’ve put together a handy list of all of them for you to make note of in your adventures.

Every Known Eikon in FF16, Their Elements & Dominants

Eikons are also known as Summons in the massive game of Final Fantasy 16, which can transform into giant creatures to assist players in battle and give them unique abilities. Those able to use Eikons are known as Dominants. Each Eikon has a unique element, and is associated with one specific Dominant.

There are 10 known Eikons found in the game, and they include:

Phoenix

Image Source: Square Enix

Element: Fire

Dominant: Joshua Rosfield

Known Abilities & Perks For Battle: The Phoenix’s fire elemental magic, in addition to dealing damage also has healing properties, which Clive can use to recover his and/or a party member’s health.

Ifrit

Image Source: Square Enix

Element: Fire

Dominant: Clive Rosfield

Known Abilities & Perks For Battle: Clive can make use of Ifrit’s fire attacks to turn the tide in battle, especially against enemies weak to the element.

Shiva

Image Source: Square Enix

Element: Ice

Dominant: Jill Warrick

Known Abilities & Perks For Battle: Shiva’s ice magic begins in a basic form and grows as the player obtains more Ability Points, unlocking a wider array of powerful ice-based attacks. Very useful against enemies weak to the element.

Garuda

Image Source: Square Enix

Element: Wind

Dominant: Benedikta Harman

Known Abilities & Perks For Battle: Garuda wields the chaotic element of wind, and is notably useful in boss battles. Like Shiva, its attacks at the beginning of the game are basic in form, but will grow far more powerful with enough Ability Points. Some of Garuda’s special attacks that Clive can learn include: Aerial Blast – a tornado attack that tracks down and damages enemies. Rook’s Gambit – a counterattack move that increases in strength when it evades an enemy attack.



Ramuh

Image Source: Square Enix

Element: Lightning

Dominant: Cidolfus Telamon

Known Abilities & Perks For Battle: Ramuh wields lightning, which can be especially powerful against more challenging enemies and mobs. Some of his special attacks that Clive can learn include: Pile Drive – Ramuh drives his staff into the ground, electrifying all enemies nearby. Lightning Rod – creates a ball of lightning that can chain to other enemies if hit by it. Blind Justice – a barrage-style attack of lightning balls that can lock onto enemies and be unleashed for extra damage. Judgment Bolt – a massively powerful attack that strikes a single target.



Odin

Image Source: Square Enix

Element: Air

Dominant: Barnabus Tharmr

Known Abilities & Perks For Battle: Odin is wielded by one of the game’s main antagonists, Barabus, and is depicted in his traditional form as an armored warrior atop a spectral steed wielding a large blade. Some of his special air-based attacks that Clive can learn include: “Sheathe” “Gugnir” “Dark” “Heaven’s Cloud” “Zantetsuken”



Titan

Image Source: Square Enix

Element: Earth

Dominant: Hugo Kupka

Known Abilities & Perks For Battle: The long-known warrior of the earth, Titan is a massive Eikon that likes wielding its fists to punch the ground and create huge AoE (Area of Effect) attacks that impact large areas on the field. Some of its special, ground-shaking attacks that Clive can learn include: Raging Fists – A fast barrage of punches that can run down an enemy quickly. Wind-Up – As its name suggests, this is literally a wound up punch attack that the player can build up and then unleash on an enemy. Earthen Fury – Titan slams both its fists into the ground, causing an earthquake and enemies to go flying in the air.



Bahamut

Image Source: Square Enix

Element: Light

Dominant: Dion Lesage

Known Abilities & Perks For Battle: Bahamut is one of the most iconic Eikons synonymous with the franchise, this time in its prominent dragon-shaped form. It wields the element of light, and Clive can learn these special moves for it: Megaflare – A bright, explosive blast that significantly damages enemies. Dia – A basic light-elemental attack Wings of Light – Does damage to all enemies in the vicinity. Flare Breath – A dragon breath-like attack that will deal damage to all enemies in a line. Satellite – Another powerful AoE light attack.



Titan Lost

Image Source: Square Enix

Element: Unknown; probably Earth

Dominant: Unknown

Known Abilities & Perks For Battle: Unknown

Typhon

Image Source: Square Enix

Element: Unknown

Dominant: Unknown

Known Abilities & Perks For Battle: Unknown

The last two Eikons on the list are unique encounters in the game shown in previous showcases that may or may not allow Clive to harness their powers.

Titan Lost, presumably an alternate form of Titan, has been shown fighting Ifrit at some point in the story, and may be even more powerful than the Titan wielded by Hugo. That is, if his gargantuan size is anything to go by, visibly dwarfing Ifrit by a long shot.

Typhon, on the other hand, looks quite different from other versions in the franchise, and is shown as a boss battle opposite Clive. In his ghastly form he appears to wield some kind of dark magic.

As to how exactly these two Eikons contribute to the storyline, and to whether or not either of them are usable, isn’t entirely clear yet. Of course we’ll update as more progress is made.

That concludes our guide of every Eikon found in Final Fantasy 16. Let us know what you think of the game so far, and which of the Eikons is your favorite of the bunch.

