How to Farm Crystals in Kunitsu-Gami Path of the Goddess

To guide Yoshiro and help rid the world of the Defilement, you must first collect as many Crystals as possible. Crystals are essential in carving the Spirit Path, freeing villagers, and assigning roles to create more fighters. Read on to find out how to farm as many Crystals in Kunitsu-Gami as possible so you are properly prepared.

How to Get Crystals in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

The villages of Mt. Kafuku have been plagued by evil spirits and destroyed by defilement. It is up to you, as Soh, to help clear the villages, restore the villagers, and protect the divine Yoshiro from the Seethe. As you enter each stage the very first task is to purge objects and release villagers before nightfall. You need to spend Crystals on assigning jobs to Villagers to help defend against the Seethe and to carve the Spirit Path to the Torii Gate.

Image Source: CAPCOM via Twinfinite

You will have to find all the Crystals as you can as you’ll spend a lot on carving Yoshiro’s Spirit Path. Before night comes, purge every object of the defilement to obtain a large number of Crystals and collect your reward. The Crystals you get from purging should cover carving the Spirit Path but not enough to assign roles to Villagers!

Image Source: CAPCOM via Twinfinite

Explore every inch of the village and attack any plant with glowing buds. These drop a few extra Crystals you can spend on assigning roles to any purged Villagers. When night comes the Seethe will enter the village. As you fight them off they’ll also drop Crystals you can either save up or use on your villagers. After completing a stage, an Ominous Presence appears.

At the start of this challenge, Yoshiro will often gift you Crystals to help you assign roles to the villagers there. Once you begin this big Kunitsu-Gami challenge and discover the type of monster, you may find you need to reassign roles.

Image Source: CAPCOM via Twinfinite

This is why it is good to make sure you have more than enough Crystals before starting a new stage or challenge! To start, you can hold as many Crystals as you can find but carry over a maximum of 500 to the next stage. This will increase as you repair each stage to completion but remember: spend those Crystals wisely.

