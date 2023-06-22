How Long Does It Take to Beat Final Fantasy 16? Answered

Final Fantasy 16 is bringing a wealth of changes to the long-running franchise and marking a number of firsts, including the first mainline M-rated game and the first true action RPG. It’s a fresh take for Final Fantasy but one thing remains the same, this is a lengthy adventure with an expansive world and narrative. With that in mind, one big question on a lot of people’s minds will likely be how long does it take to beat Final Fantasy 16, and how does it compare to other games in the franchise. Fortunately, we’re here to answer just that.

How Long Is Final Fantasy 16?

Despite the change in format, Final Fantasy 16‘s length is actually fairly comparable to other games in the series. On average if you’re simply following the main story, you can expect to spend roughly 35-40 hours with Final Fantasy 16. This puts the game just about on par with other recent entries in the franchise, including Final Fantasy XV and Final Fantasy VII Remake.

That being said, there’s a wealth of side content you can also undertake. There are dozens of sidequests in Final Fantasy 16, and 32 different Hunts that present unique and challenging monsters to fight. If you want to complete everything, you’re looking at a playtime of around 75-80 hours. Our own playthrough clocked in at just under 80 hours, and we spent liberal time completing each and every sidequest, exploring, and reading through bits of lore.

Keep in mind, there’s also a free demo for Final Fantasy 16 that lets you play through the first 2-3 hours if you want to try the game out first.

Which Play Style Is Best?

We’d recommend you approach Final Fantasy 16 by playing at least a few of the sidequests, if you’re not interested in everything. Sidequests with a “+” symbol grant valuable upgrades to Clive like additional potion slots, so at the very least do those. You also earn Renown for doing quests and Hunts, which can then be traded in at the Hideaway for various rewards.

A lot of the side content tells surprisingly meaningful stories that tie back into the main narrative, so if you’re really enjoying the world of Valisthea it’s worth taking the time.

Hopefully that gives you a better idea of how long you’ll spend with Final Fantasy 16. When you’re starting out your journey make sure to check out a few other tips, like how to earn Gil fast or how to get a Chocobo.

