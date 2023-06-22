How to Get a Chocobo Mount in Final Fantasy 16

Despite Final Fantasy 16‘s change to action RPG, the world of Valisthea still has plenty of wide open spaces you’ll be exploring. As with any Final Fantasy game, your best way of getting around this world is on the back of a trusty Chocobo. Final Fantasy 16 does indeed have a Chocobo mount, but it’s actually incredibly easy to miss as it’s tucked away behind an optional sidequest. We’ll help make sure you don’t miss your chance to get a mount.

How to Get a Chocobo in Final Fantasy 16

You won’t be able to get a Chocobo until roughly 40 percent of the way through Final Fantasy 16, and without spoiling anything you’ll need to get to the second time-jump of the story, once Clive is in his 30s.

Keep following the story until you have to return to Martha’s Rest, and complete the events there. After that, a handful of sidequests will pop up at Martha’s Rest, and you’re looking for the one found just outside of the city called “The White-Winged Wonder.”

When you start this quest one of the citizens will tell you about a legendary white Chocobo that’s been protecting travelers from bandits and monsters, but it’s been surrounded by a pack of beasts. This will set a marker on your map just a few hundred yards away, so follow it and you’ll find the Chocobo. The battle shouldn’t pose any problem as it’s just a few wolves you need to defeat.

After the battle keep watching the scenes and you’ll realize the white Chocobo is none other than Clive’s old steed Ambrosia. After the scenes are over you’ll get a notice that you can now ride Ambrosia while out exploring.

In order to do this you simply need to hold down R3 to whistle for Ambrosia, then walk up to her and press X to ride.

You can call your Chocobo while in any of the explorable areas, but do note you won’t be able to summon it while in any kind of town or dungeon. Any time you can summon it, the R3 icon will pop up in the bottom-right of the screen.

With a Chocobo, you should have a much easier time getting around Final Fantasy 16‘s world, especially when you’re searching for some of the trickier-to-find hunts.

