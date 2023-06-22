How to Earn Money Fast In Final Fantasy 16

If you’ve played any Final Fantasy game you know money, or Gil, is that all-important resource you’ll need to upgrade your equipment and keep a steady stock of potions. Despite the change to action RPG, Gil is still something you’ll need plenty of in Final Fantasy 16. While the money drops from monsters and can be found in chests, there are a few easy ways you can ensure you always have everything you need to keep Clive in fighting shape.

Making Gil Quickly in Final Fantasy 16

You’ll come across plenty of Gil as you travel naturally across Valisthea, but if you really want to buy everything you’ll need to employ a few different methods. This includes selling materials, but as a note, you’re better off hanging on to any weapons or armor that rare-grade or above. More often than not those are used to craft higher-level gear, and even though you can buy or craft new ones, it’s easier if you just hold onto them.

Sell “Valuable” Materials

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

There’s an entire section of materials known as “Valuables” that exist solely for selling. That’s the only thing they’re good for. These include Gil Bugs, Black Blood, and Goblin Coins. Anytime you stop by the Hideaway or another shop make sure to unload any of these valuables, as there’s literally no reason to keep them.

Sell Excess Regular Materials

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

While Valuables are easy to sell, you can also sell quite a few of the regular materials you have as well. Obviously, you’ll want to hang onto anything rare, but across Final Fantasy 16‘s playtime you’ll get literally hundreds, if not thousands, of common materials like Magicked Ash. You’ll never need more than 200-300 of each for crafting, so anything above feel free to sell for some extra cash.

Equip The Golden Testament Accessory

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Just before the halfway point Final Fantasy 16 will skip ahead five years, and you’ll get access to the second Hideaway. Once you can explore the area head to Charon’s Toll and take a look at the new accessories she has. One of these accessories, The Golden Testament, only costs 10,000 and will boost the amount of Gil enemies drop by 35 percent. This does take up one of your three accessory slots, but it’s worth equipping even just for a little bit to get a boost.

Complete Hunts

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Your last, and maybe best, way of getting Gil quickly is by completing Hunts. Again, these will pop up once you reach the second Hideaway just before the halfway point. Each Hunt will give you a tough monster to take down, and most will give you a rough location for the monster that you then need to find on your own. Hunts grant a ton of experience on top of Renown points and thousands of Gil. Renown can be turned in at the Hideaway for rewards like accessories and SP.

Each time you get to the Hideaway open the map and look for the icon for the Hunt Board. If there’s a little yellow circle next to it, that means there’s a new Hunt to take on.

With those tips under your belt, you should have no problem filling your purse with Gil. Take a look below for even more Final Fantasy 16 content, or head to Twinfinite’s home page for more guides and news.

About the author

Hayes Madsen A connoisseur of all things RPG related, and always looking for the artistic expression in gaming. His love of Gundam is only matched by his love of Pizza. Playing Games Since: 1991 Favorite Genres: RPGs, JRPGs, Strategy,



