How to Earn Renown and What It Does in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 has a lot of intricate systems that get introduced incrementally as you progress through the game. Once you reach the second Hideaway a lot of the game’s bigger systems and mechanics are introduced, and that includes optional Hunts. Around this time you’ll notice a kind of currency you start earning called Renown.

Collecting Renown can actually lead to some of the best rewards in the entire game, so here’s everything you need to know about the resource in Final Fantasy 16.

How to Earn Renown in Final Fantasy 16

There are only two ways to earn Renown in Final Fantasy 16, and those are both through optional content. Every single sidequest and Hunt you complete will eward you with Renown, and you’ll see the amount you earn listed whenever you choose to accept a quest or Hunt.

At certain points in the main story you’ll have to complete mandatory quests and these will also reward Renown, but by and large you’ll only be getting it through optional combat.

That being said, doing sidequest and Hunts is well worth not only because you get other rewards, but simply because of the Renown rewards, which we’ll dive into next.

How to Spend Renown

Once you reach the second Hideaway after the second time skip, you’ll gain access to the Patron’s Whisper, a desk just off to the left side of the entrance and next to the Hunt board. Hitting certain amounts of Renown will make Clive more famous, and unlock rewards you can claim.

Early on these rewards are mostly accessories and crafting matertials, but as you get further it’ll also start awarding huge amounts of SP that you can use to quickly upgrade your Eikon skills. At the same time, reaching 2,350 Renown awards one of the very best accessories in the entire game, the Genji Gloves. This accessory boosts all damage you do to enemies by a whopping 5 percent, significantly boosting your damage output, which is key for some late-game hunts and the Chronolith Trials.

Hopefully that gives you a better idea of how Renown works, and why it’s worth collecting. For some additional help on Final Fantasy 16, make sure to check out some of our other guides, like how to earn Gil quickly.

