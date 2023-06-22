How to Level Up Fast in Final Fantasy 16

Despite the change to action RPG, Final Fantasy 16 still has a lot of the tried and true system Final Fantasy has always used, and that includes gaining experience to level up. Nearly every battle in the game will reward you with at least a little experience, but there are a few tricks you can use to make Clive level up even faster. Luckily, we’ve compiled a few tips to make sure you’re using your time as effectively as possible.

Final Fantasy 16 Leveling Guide

There are a few ways to level up quickly in Final Fantasy 16, as listed below:

Completing Hunts

Using the Wages of Warcraft accessory

Completing side quests

We’ll go over each method in more detail down below.

Hunts Are the Best Way to Level Up

Far and away, Hunts are the very best way to level up in Final Fantasy 16, as the provide a ton of experience. Even early Hunt will provide nearly ten times the amount of experience as a normal battle, and that amount only tends to scale up as you progress through the game. In the second half, it’s entirely possible to gain a whole level from one single Elite Mark.

There’s an easy way to check if a new Hunt is available at any time. Whenever you’re in the Hideaway simply open your map and look at the icon for the Hunt Board. If there’s a little golden circle next to it, that means there’s one or more new Hunt to undertake.

Purchase The Wages of Warcraft Accessory

After you reach the second Hideaway, Charon’s Toll will stock three new accessories, some of the best in the entire game. One of these, The Wages of Warcraft, increases the amount of experience you gain from all regular battles. The only catch is that it takes up one of your three accessory slots.

Still, it’s a good idea to equip it whenever you head into a big story section, or a wide-open field. Many of the game’s story sections throw a ton of generic enemies and battles at you, and this accessory is a good way to maximize the experience you get.

Complete Sidequests

If you’re still looking for an extra way to wrap up some experience, sidequests are a good final option. Sidequests don’t always grant experience, and the ones that do, don’t award nearly as much as Hunts. That being said, it’s still a way to gain some extra levels if you find that Clive simply isn’t matching up to enemies.

Just remember to keep your accessory on, so you can boost any experience you get from battles during quests.

Final Fantasy XVI Level Cap

Final Fantasy 16 has a level cap of 50, but interestingly that’s just for your first playthrough. If you do absolutely everything you’ll likely barely hit that cap. Once you beat the game and unlock the Hard difficulty, Final Fantasy Mode, then that level cap will increase to level 100, so you can keep progressing.

Hopefully, that gives you a better idea of how to get Clive some quick levels. If you need some extra help with resources, make sure to also check out our guide for how to earn Gil quickly.

