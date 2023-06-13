How Long Is the Final Fantasy 16 Demo? Answered

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Square Enix has released a Demo for Final Fantasy XVI on PS5 to show players what they can expect from the game. Since the Demo is free to download, there’s no reason not to give it a go, especially if you’re wondering if the title is worth buying. If you want to know how long the Final Fantasy XVI demo lasts, you’ve come to the right place because we can answer that question for you.

Final Fantasy 16 Demo Length

The Final Fantasy XVI Demo lasts around two hours or 120 minutes, but you can also get an extra hour of gameplay time by completing the Eikonic Challenge. The main Demo covers the game’s prologue, and it mostly follows a flashback scene when Clive is still in his teen. During this section, you can learn various basic game mechanics, such as combat and gear, and even gain some insight into the plot of Final Fantasy XVI.

If you decide to purchase the title, you can bring your progress in the Demo into the game’s final version. That means you don’t have to replay the prologue and pass through the tutorial for the second time if you’re not interested.

Once you are done with the main Demo, you can try the Eikonic Challenge from the title menu. This mode is meant to showcase Clive’s fighting prowess, which you can unlock later in the game and may please players who want to see the full potential of FF16’s combat. Unfortunately, the Eikonic Challenge does contain some spoilers since it is set many years after the end of the prologue.

That’s everything you need to know about the length of the Final Fantasy XVI Demo. Before leaving to check out the game, consider reading other Final Fantasy articles on Twinfinite via the links below.

