How to Download Final Fantasy XVI Demo

Few games are as anticipated as Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XVI. While we’re not quite at launch time yet, players can get hands on with the game’s Demo. Here’s how to download the Final Fantasy XVI Demo right now.

Final Fantasy XVI is set for a June 22 release date but is actually available to play from June 12 thanks to the release of the Demo.

PlayStation confirmed on June 11 that the game’s Demo will be made available on PS5. It’s a timed exclusive, currently expected to be available as a PlayStation-only title for six months after its launch. Right now, the Demo is only available on PS5.

Getting hold of the Demo is incredibly simple, with players simply needing to follow the instructions below:

Head to the PlayStation Store on your PS5. Search ‘Final Fantasy XVI’. Alongside the options for the Standard Edition and Digital Deluxe Editions, you’ll see the Demo listed. It’s free to install, so just select it and click ‘Download Demo’. Wait for it to install, then get stuck in!

Image Credit: PlayStation / Square Enix via Twinfinite

The Final Fantasy XCVI Demo is 18.65 GB on PlayStation 5, so you’ll need to ensure you’ve got sufficient space. Deleting games, files or captures are easy ways to free up space if you need to do so.

PlayStation also confirmed that the Demo consists of two separate sections. The first is the game’s opening prologue. This is round two and a half hours long, “giving players insight into Clive Rosfield’s past and the events that set him on his present day journey.” Save data from the Prologue can be carried over to the full game.

The second, unlocked after completing the Prologue, is a “special battle demo”. Again, this lasts around 150 minutes and is described as “combat-heavy”. It lets players experience the game’s combat, even if progress here cannot carry over to the full game.

However, it can be played as many times as players like, so drop in and get your hands dirty now. Then get them dirtier by doing it again.

That’s all there is to know about the Final Fantasy XVI Demo, including how to download it now. Be sure to stick with us on Twinfinite for everything FFXVI as we approach and pass its release.

