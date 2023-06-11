Final Fantasy XVI Is Getting a Free Demo Tomorrow

Image via Square Enix

Good news for those who are dying to play Final Fantasy XVI: A new demo will be available within the next 12 hours.

During the Final Fantasy XVI pre-release celebration event held on June 11, it was revealed that the demo would be made available at 1 a.m. PST / 4 a.m. EST on June 12. It will likewise be playable across every part of the globe where the game is planned for release.

Those who play it can experience the first couple hours of the game’s prologue section, which details the initial motivations for the game’s main character and the plot. This will likewise give players an introduction to the title’s more action-heavy gameplay, and to the different RPG elements which are tied into it, first-hand.

Most important of all, though, is that progress from the demo can be carried over into save files for the game proper. as such, people won’t have to worry about repeating content once they get their hands on the full release of the game.

However, it was noted by the game’s director Naoki Yoshida that there may be delays in terms of when people can fully download the demo due to the traffic created by people trying to download it. He asked for everyone’s patience, and assured them that they would be able to fully download the demo within roughly 10 minutes.

It’s a great opportunity for fans who are dying to play the latest entry in the storied franchise, and the fact that it will carry progress over into people’s save files proper is a huge boon. Plus, it can be already be found easily by searching Final Fantasy XVI through the PlayStation Store.

Regardless, fans can look forward to the full release of Final Fantasy XVI on June 22, 2023 on PlayStation 5. For more on the game, check out any of our related articles down below.

About the author

Keenan McCall Keenan has been a nerd from an early age, watching anime and playing games for as long as I can remember. Since obtaining a bachelor's degree in journalism back in 2017, he has written thousands of articles covering gaming, animation, and entertainment topics galore. More Stories by Keenan McCall

