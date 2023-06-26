How to Help Harpocrates Attain Knowledge Level 5 in Final Fantasy 16 (‘The More You Know’ Trophy)

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Final Fantasy 16’s The More You Know trophy centers around the character Harpocrates and the knowledge he seeks as a researcher. At the same time, you’ll broaden the Valisthean lore compendium, providing you with a better understanding of the mystical world. So, if you want to know how to help Harpocrates attain Knowledge Level 5 in Final Fantasy 16, here’s what you need to do to complete this fact-finding mission.

FF16 The More You Know Trophy Guide

Players can begin Harpocrates’ questline in Final Fantasy 16 once they unlock the Hideaway base. You’ll see a waypoint for “The Thousand Tomes” mission near the Ale Hall, where you can converse with him about his knowledge-based objective.

Harpocrates will explain how the Thousand Tomes system works, instructing you to tell him about your adventures through the main campaign and side quests. Therefore, each time you accomplish a heroic feat on your journey, you can fast travel back to the Hideaway and select the ‘View the Thousand Tomes’ dialogue point to level it up. For example, after players go up against Benedikta, they can return to Harpocrates to level his Knowledge up.

Besides the main campaign, players can relay information about new characters, enemy types, locations, items, and other discoveries to increase their rank further. To make this process easier, it’s recommended to complete side adventures and Hunts to unlock more finds for your mission.

You also can keep track of the knowledge you’ve gathered in the Thousand Tomes, in which you can look back on the intel you’ve collected. Thus, if there is a term or character you’d like to learn more about, you can refer to the compendium to further your research.

Of course, it will take some time to accomplish this feat, so just be sure to check in with Harpocrates frequently until you reach Level 5. Players can continue to level up Harpocrates’s Knowledge even after you’ve unlocked the ‘The More You Know’ trophy, but it’s not required to max it out fully.

Now that you know how to help Harpocrates attain Knowledge Level 5, you can find out how long it takes to beat Final Fantasy 16. Be sure to also check out the relevant links below for more content.

