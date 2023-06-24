How to Fix Final Fantasy 16 Motion Blur

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Square Enix

Final Fantasy 16 is one of the most visually impressive entries in the series, but not without a cost. The game has to make some concessions in order to ensure everything shown on screen is portrayed in as high of a fidelity as possible, resulting in some motion blur during more chaotic moments. This might not be something you want to put up with for your entire playthrough, so we’re here to help you figure out how to fix the motion blur in Final Fantasy 16 with a detailed guide.

How to Fix Motion Blur in Final Fantasy 16

While there isn’t a dedicated slider or system option to turn off motion blur in Final Fantasy 16, there is a root cause of the problem.

Simply put, setting the game to Visuals mode will result in the game having more noticeable motion blur in order to offer the best graphical quality possible. Putting the game in Frame Rate mode, meanwhile, will instead optimize the game to run as smoothly and quickly as possible at the cost of having slightly less cutting-edge graphics.

If you want as little motion blur as possible, then you’ll want to swap over to Frame Rate mode. To do so, open up the main menu by pressing the Options button. Then, cycle over to the System tab by pressing R2 and then tab over to the screen icon with R1. The second option from this sub menu will be the Game Performance mode, which you can select and set to Frame Rate.

Will Square Enix Patch the Issue?

You might also be wondering if Square Enix intends to address the motion blur issue in Final Fantasy 16 via a patch.

While there hasn’t been any firm announcement or confirmation of such plans, it’s not entirely out of the cards. AAA titles tend to receive regular updates and patches in order to bring them up to snuff and address existing issues, and Square Enix has done just this with plenty of their other titles. There’s also the fact that it’s a widespread issue affecting most players, which means it’s likely already on their radar as something to deal with.

For now though, we’ll just have to wait and see, and you know everything we can currently share regarding how to fix the motion blur in Final Fantasy 16. For more on the game, check out any of our related articles down below.

