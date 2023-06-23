Should You Choose Graphics vs Frame Rate Mode in Final Fantasy XVI? Answered

Final Fantasy XVI is one of the most visually impressive PS5 exclusive we’ve seen yet, but like most modern games it has two different performance modes to choose from, Graphics Mode and Frame Rate mode. Which mode you pick really comes down to what you prefer out of the experience, so we’ll help walk you through each one and help make that decision.

What’s the Difference Between Graphics and Frame Rate Mode?

As you might expect, there’s a core difference between these two modes. Graphics puts the focus squarely on the quality of the visuals, while Frame Rate is more focused on enhancing performance. Here’s a detailed breakdown of both modes. Keep in mind this is how these two modes perform at launch, and it’s entirely possible Square Enix will release and update that changes that later on.

Graphics

2160p (4K) Resolution, occasionally dips to 1080p during heavy scenes.

Locked to 30fps

Better post-processing, anisotropic filtering, shadows, etc

Frame Rate

1440p Resolution

Locked to 60fps, but occasionally dips down to 40fps and 1080p during heavy scenes

Should You Pick Graphics or Frame Rate Mode?

If you’re looking for the smoothest action experience you’re probably better off picking Frame Rate mode, however, at the moment the mode has a bit of trouble consistently staying at 60fps. With that in mind, if you’re looking for a more universally consistent experience you might be better off picking Graphics Mode as, at the moment, it’s able to consistently hit 30fps. Still, the choice is entirely up to you for what kind of experience you want the most.

Hopefully, that gives you a better idea of the performance options available in Final Fantasy XVI. If you need more tips and help, make sure to check out our guides on topics like how to level up fast or solutions for how to keep your PS5 from overheating.

