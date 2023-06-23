What Does Mastering an Ability Do in Final Fantasy 16? Answered

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Besides acquiring and upgrading abilities, you can take those skills to the next level by mastering them in Final Fantasy 16. However, mastering an ability can cost many skill points, so you have to be sure that the result is worth the price. If you are curious about what mastering an ability can do in Final Fantasy 16, we have created this simple guide explaining everything you need to know about this mechanic.

The things you can gain by mastering an ability will depend on the type of skill you are upgrading. If you master an Eikon’s power, you can assign that ability to any active Eikon set. This is not very useful in the early game, but mastering an Eikon’s power can be a game-changer in the end game.

Since you can only have three active Eikons at a time, you won’t be able to use other inactive Eikon abilities. For example, say you use Phoenix, Garuda, and Titan, but you still want to cast Thunderstorm from Ramuh. If you master that ability, you can assign it to Garuda and have it available during battle, even if you do not activate Ramuh in the setting.

If you decide to master a regular ability like Charged Magic, it will usually lengthen the skill’s duration, increase its damage, or reduce casting time. You can see the details of each ability by pressing the Triangle button, and the game will explain what you can gain from mastering that skill.

Although each player must decide which ability to master, upgrading the Limit Break to the fullest is always a good idea. Initially, you will only have access to two Limit Break gauges, but you can unlock four bars once you master the skill.

Besides mastering various abilities in Final Fantasy 16, you can also make yourself more powerful by obtaining a strong weapon. The Gotterdammerung is the best sword you can obtain during your first playthrough, but you must complete a lengthy chain quest to acquire it.

