How to Craft Gotterdammerung in Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XVI has a selection of weapons for Clive to equip, but if you want the best of the best you’re looking for Gotterdammerung. This lengthily-named blade is Clive’s best weapon in the entire game, but it requires a bit of work to both unlock its recipe, and then find the proper materials. Luckily, we’re here to help you figure all that out.

How to Unlock Gotterdammerung Recipe

The recipe for Gotterdammerung is locked behind a series of quests called “Blacksmith’s Blues.” All four of these quests are fairly straightforward, and the first will unlock shortly after the second time skip, when you’re in the second Hideaway. A Cursebreaker named August will help start each quest, and the whole series revolves around the blacksmithh Blackthorne.

The second Blacksmith’s Blues can be started by reading a missive, while the third and fourth will, once again, be started by talking to August. Once you’ve done the fourth quest in the series, roughly 70 percent through the game, you’ll unlock the Ragnarok weapon, on top of the crafting recipe for Gotterdammerung.

How to Get the Materials For Gotterdammerung

Gotterdammergun requires a handful of rare materials, including the Ragnarok sword, three Orichalcum, two Darksteel, and a Primitive Battlehorn. All of these materials are earned through some late-game activities. You’ll already have Ragnarok from Blacksmith’s Blues, but here’s how to get the others.

1st Orichalcum – Defeat “The Breaker of Worlds” S-Rank Hunt. This mark is found in a small circular area on the East side of Cressida.

– Defeat “The Breaker of Worlds” S-Rank Hunt. This mark is found in a small circular area on the East side of Cressida. 2nd Orichalcum – Defeat “The Tricephalic Terror” S-Rank Hunt. This mark is found in the Southwestern corner of the Velkroy Desert.

– Defeat “The Tricephalic Terror” S-Rank Hunt. This mark is found in the Southwestern corner of the Velkroy Desert. 3rd Orichalcum – Complete “Under New Management II” quest in Northreach, or “Duty Undying II” quest in Tabor. Both of these are unlocked right before the Origin quest at the end of the game.

– Complete “Under New Management II” quest in Northreach, or “Duty Undying II” quest in Tabor. Both of these are unlocked right before the Origin quest at the end of the game. 1st Darksteel – Defeat “Usher to the Underworld” A-Rank Hunt. This mark is found in the middle of the main path in Titan’s Wake, Dalmekia.

– Defeat “Usher to the Underworld” A-Rank Hunt. This mark is found in the middle of the main path in Titan’s Wake, Dalmekia. 2nd Darksteel – Defeat “The Grim Reaper” A-Rank Hunt. This mark is found to the Northeast of Westwatch.

– Defeat “The Grim Reaper” A-Rank Hunt. This mark is found to the Northeast of Westwatch. Primitive Battlehorn – Defeat the Gobermouch notorious mark. This beast is found in the town of Eistla in Ash, go up the stairs to the small open area at the top of the town.

As you can see it’s a bit of work, but crafting Gotterdammerung is more than worth it in Final Fantasy XVI. If you need any other help and tips, make sure to check out our guides for how to parry and how to upgrade potions.

