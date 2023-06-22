How to Parry in Final Fantasy 16

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Parrying is a common mechanic present in numerous action games, and Final Fantasy 16 is no exception. Although this topic is touched on during the tutorial, some players may forget after being immersed in the deep and dark story. Instead of smashing all the buttons on your controller, you can read this guide to find out everything you need to know about parrying in FF16.

Final Fantasy 16 Parrying Guide

You can parry your opponent’s attack by pressing the Square button right before the enemy hits you. Of course, this button will change if you use other control set-ups available in the game, so just remember to press the Attack button to parry.

If you manage to time your parry correctly, time will slow down, and Clive will have several seconds to land free hits on the opponent. Unfortunately, this is easier said than done because many enemies have fast attacks that only give you a sliver of a second to react.

You may have an easier time parrying massive enemies since they usually telegraph their next move more clearly. However, parrying is a lot more rewarding than dodging since you can squeeze in extra damage that can be vital during a boss fight. Do note that you can only parry melee attacks but not ranged, and you also cannot perform a parry when using Eikons‘ abilities.

Although knowing how to parry does not correlate to actually performing it during combat, you should be able to master this technique with enough patience and experience. Still, no matter how good you are at fighting, you will eventually get hurt during your adventure in Final Fantasy 16. The best way to remedy this problem is to have ample potions and tonics that will allow you to survive even the most grievous wounds.

