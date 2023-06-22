How to Upgrade Potions & Tonics in Final Fantasy 16

Recovery items are an essential part of any RPG, and Final Fantasy 16 brings back the tried and true potion to help keep Clive’s health up. On top of that, there are Tonics that can briefly grant bonuses, like increased strength or defense. All of these items can be upgraded in two different ways, increasing their potency and increasing the amount you can hold. It’s easy to miss these upgrades, however, so here’s what you need to know about improving your items in Final Fantasy 16.

How to Upgrade Potions and Tonics in Final Fantasy 16

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

All of your item upgrades are locked behind optional sidequests, and there are four in total. Two quest will take place in the early game while you’re still in tfhe first Hideaway, and two will happen after the time-skip, when you’ve moved into the second Hideaway. It’s easy to spot these quests when they pop up as they’ll be marked with a “+” symbol to signify their importance. Here are the four quets you’re looking for.

The Root of the Problem (Available after main quest 37: After the Storm) – Increases Potion and Tonic Potency.

Weird Science (Available after main quest 47: Letting Off Steam III) – Increases Potion capacity by two and High Potion capacity by one.

more and High Potion capacity by one more.

Please Sir, Can I Have Some Morbol (Available after main quest 59: Like Father, Like Daughter) – Further increases Potion and Tonic potency.

Even Weirder Science (Available after main quest 62: Across the Narrow) – Increases Potion capacity by two more and High Potion capacity by one more.

As long as you complete these quests, your Potion and Tonics should have no problem keeping Clive in tip-top shape. As an additional note, there’s one other healing item you’ll be able to purchase late in the game.

When you’re roughly 75 percent of the way through the game, after the Titan battle, you’ll be able to purchase Elixirs. You can only hold two of these at a time but they restore Clive’s HP to the max.

Now that you have a better idea of how to upgrade your healing items in Final Fantasy 16, check out some of our other guides, including how to earn Gil quick and how to get a Chocobo.

About the author

Hayes Madsen A connoisseur of all things RPG related, and always looking for the artistic expression in gaming. His love of Gundam is only matched by his love of Pizza. Playing Games Since: 1991 Favorite Genres: RPGs, JRPGs, Strategy,



More Stories by Hayes Madsen

Related Posts