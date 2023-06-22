How to Unlock More Limit Break Gauges in Final Fantasy 16

Limit Break is one of the most famous abilities in the Final Fantasy series, letting characters unleash massive over-the-top attacks. Final Fantasy 16’s version of the Limit Break is a little different, as it basically lets Clive enter a heightened state that boosts his attack power and speed. You’ll unlock this feature automatically about a third into the game, but you only start out with two gauges. There is a way to double those gauges and make your Limit last even longer, and luckily it’s pretty easy.

As soon as you unlock Limit Break you’ll unlock a set of new abilities on your Eikon menu that correspond to Ifrit, and this includes Limit Break. To find it just open the main menu and go to Abilities, then look in the very center of the big circle that holds Clive’s basic abilities. The first upgrade, which adds one new gauge, costs 1,000 SP. The fourth and final gauge will cost you a whopping 2,000 SP. Needless to say, you might need to put in a bit of work first.

There are two ways you can go about earning SP quickly. The first is by purchasing a specific accessory at Charon’s Toll when you reach the second Hideaway, The Wages of Warcraft. This accessory boosts the amount of SP you earn from regular battles by 20 percent, so equipping it and grinding for a bit will help you earn quite a bit.

The second way is by turning Renown in for rewards at The Patron’s Whisper. We have a whole guide on Renown, but essentially it’s earned by completing sidequests and Hunts. Once you have enough you can get various rewards, and oftentimes this includes a massive amount of SP.

Use both these strategies and you should have enough SP to upgrade your Limit before long. For some other tips, make sure to check out our guides on how to get a Chocobo and how to change the difficulty.

