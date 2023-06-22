How to Get Braveheart in Final Fantasy 16

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The Braveheart is a unique sword that has a similar appearance to the weapon of the Warrior of Light from Final Fantasy 1. Surprisingly, you can actually acquire this iconic sword in Final Fantasy 16 pretty early in the game, and we can tell you how you can obtain one.

Final Fantasy 16 Obtaining Braveheart

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Unfortunately, the only way to get the Braveheart is by pre-ordering FF16 and claiming it from the System menu. It’s one of the three bonuses you can receive besides the Caith Sith Charm and the Scholar’s Spectacles.

You cannot obtain this weapon by crafting or purchasing it from a vendor. It’s quite a powerful gear in the early game, but luckily you can find better swords in the mid to end game. In fact, you can craft a better weapon for free by simply beating Garuda and giving the material from the boss to the Black Hammer.

The Braveheart has 130 Attack and 130 Stagger, but unlike other gear in FF16, you cannot reinforce this sword to increase its power. So, it will only stay stuck with its base stats until you find a better weapon you can swap it with.

Although you can’t get the Braveheart without pre-ordering Final Fantasy 16, you can still acquire many good swords from Charon in the Hideaway. Unfortunately, they’re rather expensive, so you need to farm quite a lot of money to buy one. Luckily for you, Twinfinite has a guide on how to obtain Gil easily!

