How to Redeem Pre-Order Bonuses in Final Fantasy 16

You’ll get some goodies for pre-ordering Final Fantasy 16 ahead of its release, and while they’re not exactly game-changing, they can still provide you with a bit of a boost in terms of leveling up and earning gil a little faster. With that in mind, here’s how to claim your pre-order bonuses in Final Fantasy 16.

How to Get Pre-Order Bonuses in Final Fantasy 16

To get your pre-order items in Final Fantasy 16, simply play through the game’s tutorial and prologue until you finally see the logo splash screen and start the chapter titled “A Chance Encounter”. At the start of this chapter, you can then head into your menu and claim your items.

Press the Options button to bring up the menu, then press R2 and tab over to System. Under the Redeemable Items tab, you can then press the X button to claim all your items.

The items will then be available in your inventory, and you can equip them as you please.

Here’s a rundown of all the pre-order bonus items in the game:

Scholar’s Spectacles: Increases amount of EXP earned by 10%.

Increases amount of EXP earned by 10%. Cait Sith Charm: Increases gil earned by 25%.

Increases gil earned by 25%. Braveheart (weapon): Attack 130, Will damage 130

You don’t need any of these items to progress through the game of course, but as we mentioned earlier, they will make the early hours of Final Fantasy 16 just a little bit easier on you.

And that’s how you claim your pre-order bonuses in Final Fantasy 16. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

