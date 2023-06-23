How to Level Up Torgal (Pedigree) in Final Fantasy XVI

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

While Final Fantasy XVI is all about Clive, you will have a few friends along for the journey. Among these party members none are more important than Torgal, your constant canine companion. Torgal is the only character that you can issue direct commands to, and apart from Clive himself he’s also the only one to have any kind of stat and improvement system. Unfortunately, it’s not immediately clear how to improve Torgal.

How to Improve Torgal’s Pedigree

The good thing about Torgal’s Pedigree is that you actually need to do very little in order for it to improve. Essentially Pedigree will go up as Torgal accompanies Clive and battles alongside him, which means it naturally goes up as you progress through the story.

You can affect this somewhat by making sure to issue a lot of commands to Torgal using the D-pad, but there’s an easy way to do this. The Ring of Timely Assistance accessory is unlocked near the start of the game, and it completely automates your companion, having him attack and heal independently. Having Torgal be hands-off lets you completely focus on the other aspects of combat.

It’s also important to note that roughly halfway through the game Torgal will automatically unlock a big new ability that makes him significantly stronger in battle.

Torgal Accessories in Final Fantasy XVI

Besides Pedigree, there are actually two different accessories you can obtain that raise Torgal’s potency. These are rewards for two different Torgal-centric quests, and like other accessories they’ll take up one of your three slots. Here’s the quests to complete.

A Bone to Pick (Reward: Cavall’s Fang) – Quest unlocks after completing Mid’s invention and reading a missive in Clive’s chambers.

More than Worlds (Reward: Cavall’s Fang +1) – Quest unlocks right before the final main quest, Back to Their Origin. Need to read the right missive in Clive’s chambers.

That should cover everything you need to know about improving Clive’s canine friend in Final Fantasy XVI. For even more tips, make sure to check out our guides on how to get a Chocobo and how to craft weapons like Stormcry.

