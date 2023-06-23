How to Craft Stormcry in Final Fantasy 16
The sword of the wind.
The Stormcry is one of the strongest swords you can obtain in the early parts of Final Fantasy 16. Luckily, you don’t need to spend any Gil by purchasing it from Charon since this weapon is a craftable gear at the blacksmith. If you want to know what materials you require to create this amazing sword, continue reading this guide to find out!
Crafting Stormcry in Final Fantasy 16
You can craft the Stormcry by speaking to Blackthrone at the Black Hammer in the Hideaway. This sword only requires one material called the Wind Shard, which you can obtain by defeating Garuda at the Eye of the Tempest.
The Stormcry has 135 Attack and 135 Stagger, and it can carry you through several main missions and bosses in FF16. Technically, you can get a slightly better sword called the Gaia Blade with 140 Attack and 140 Stagger from Charon. However, this weapon costs 1,500 Gils which is quite a lot for new players.
I still highly recommend creating the Stormcry since you can make a better sword from it after you progress through the game. I don’t want to spoil the story for you, but the Flametongue, which has 180 Attack and 180 Stagger, will require the Stormcry as one of its materials. Anyway, since you don’t need to spend any money to craft the Stormcry, there’s no reason for you not to get this weapon!
Besides the Stormcry, you can also obtain another great sword in Final Fantasy 16. The Braveheart is a special weapon based on the iconic sword of the Warrior of Light from Final Fantasy 1. If you’re an avid Final Fantasy fan, you definitely don’t want to miss acquiring this weapon!
