How to Get Wind Shard in Final Fantasy 16

The Wind Shard is one of many unique materials you can obtain while playing Final Fantasy 16. This rare item can only be acquired through one method, and this guide can tell you how to get it.

Obtaining Wind Shard in Final Fantasy 16

You can obtain the Wind Shard by defeating Garuda, who you must face after besting Benedikta in Caer Norvent. This foe is arguably more challenging in her Eikon form due to her speed and size. She will not go down easily, and you must defeat her twice as Clive and Ifrit.

However, once you manage to beat the Warden of the Wind, you will receive the Wind Shard alongside 60 Wyrrite and two Meteorites. They are all crafting materials you can use to make powerful gear at the blacksmith.

What Is Wind Shard Used For in Final Fantasy 16?

The Wind Shard is the material needed to craft a special weapon called Stormcry. It is a sharp and slim sword with 135 Attack and 135 Stagger. You can easily craft this gear by visiting the Black Hammer in the Hideaway and speaking to a man named Blackthorne.

Once you open the crafting menu, the Stormcry should be at the top of the list of weapons you can make at the blacksmith. Luckily, you don’t have to spend any Gil to create this weapon and only need to provide the Wind Shard. To craft a sword, simply hold the X button on your controller until the bar is filled, and then the game will offer you a chance to swap your current weapon with the Stormcry immediately.

Obtaining the Wind Shard and crafting the Stormcry are definitely wise decisions in Final Fantasy 16. Not only is this sword considered one of the best gear in the early game, but you also need this equipment as one of the materials to craft a stronger weapon later. So you certainly don’t want to miss it!

