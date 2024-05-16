Roblox Build A Bridge Simulator Codes (May 2024)

After the latest Roblox Build A Bridge Simulator codes? This game from TBlox is as simple as its name sounds: you build bridges of increasing complexity, created using blocks you smash with your virtual hammer. As a destressing tool, you can’t go wrong – plus you get to become a wannabe city planner – so codes are a surefire hit.

Recommended Videos

All Roblox Build A Bridge Simulator Codes

Build A Bridge Simulator Codes (Active)

TBLOX: 500 Blocks

Build A Bridge Simulator Codes (Expired)

release

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How To Redeem Codes in Roblox Build A Bridge Simulator

The process of using codes in Build A Bridge Simulator is more complex than most other Roblox games. Fortunately, we’ll walk you through it. Here’s what you’ve got to do:

Load into Build A Bridge Simulator via the Roblox game page.

Tap the Settings cog icon once you get into the main menu.

Scroll across to the golden Redeem button to the right of the main menu.

Paste in a code from our list and hit Redeem.

Check your inventory to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Roblox Build A Bridge Simulator Codes?

The best place to find new coupons is the TBlox Discord server. Once you’ve logged in and selected which channels you want to see, there’s a dedicated codes channel that shares coupons for all of their games. That includes but isn’t limited to Build A Bridge Simulator, so keep your eyes peeled. They’ve also got an X page, but no exclusive codes there yet.

Of course, you can also bookmark this page and check back regularly. We’ll update our guide as soon as we find more codes, saving you from searching for them yourself!

Why Are My Roblox Build A Bridge Simulator Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario here is that the code in question has expired. This is quite a common occurrence on Roblox, as devs don’t tend to give a fixed lifespan for coupons. As such, the only workaround is to redeem each and every code as soon as they land.

The only other thing to check is that you’re inputting the code exactly as seen on our list. Most Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so you need to get things 100% accurate to get those freebies. It’s easier to just copy and paste directly from our list!

What Is Build A Bridge Simulator?

Developed by TBlox, Build A Bridge Simulator combines Sim City with classic Roblox action. As you smash blocks using your trusty hammer, you can convert them to bricks with which you construct an increasingly impressive bridge. It’s the classic Roblox RPG progression system in an exciting new context. It’s no wonder the game has been such a hit with fans!

That’s all for these codes! For more on Roblox, check out the Type Soul Trello link and Demon Piece Trello link. We’ve also got Zero to Hero Pixel Saga codes and Blade Ball codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more