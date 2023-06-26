All Chronolith Trial Locations in Final Fantasy 16

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The world of Final Fantasy 16 is full of unique challenges to overcome, and one of the most difficult among them undoubtedly are the Chronolith Trials. These timed trials will test your raw skills, particularly with Eikonic abilities, to the limit, and they can be found all across Valisthea. If you’re wondering where to find one or all of them, we’ve put together a nifty little guide that details every Chronolith trial location in the game.

What Is A Chronolith Trial in FF16?

Chronolith Trials are a special kind of timed trial that involves harnessing your Eikonic abilties and other combo moves in order to successfully complete them. To access them you need to find the corresponding pillars scattered across Valisthea, as seen above. They each pertain to a specific Eikon that you’ve encountered and gained abilities from, so there are seven Chronolith Trials in total.

Upon interacting with one of the pillars, you’ll be given a prompt of the trial that awaits you, along with the option to begin. Once you accept, you’ll be taken through a portal of light to the trial, and you’ll start with a set amount of time. You’ll be tasked with successfully performing a mix of of Eikonic and basic combat moves through each of three phases on the waves of enemies that approach. The moves include:

Two moves specific to the pre-determined Eikon’s Eikonic Feat

Two moves specific to the pre-determined Eikon’s abilities

Four moves involving basic combat techniques (e.g. – Precision Dodge, Punish, Ability Finish, Multi-Burst, etc)

The specific ones you’re required to do will be indicated at the start of each phase, so be sure to pay close attention. As you complete these moves, you’ll be awarded with time bonuses that get added to your overall time limit, giving you a better chance at full trial completion and all the subsequent rewards.

After completing all three phases, you will be required to defeat a final boss, with some strings attached. You’ll no longer receive time bonuses, you are not allowed to heal at all, and you cannot bring any companions with you.

Due to the sheer difficulty of these trials, it’s highly recommended to wait to do them until near the end of the game, when your level is maxed out and you have the best gear Gil can buy.

In terms of best weapon, we can’t recommend the Gotterdammerung sword highly enough. It’s the strongest one in the game, and can definitely make things much easier. We also definitely suggest accessories like the ‘Ring of Timely Evasion’ and the ‘Ring of Timely Strikes’, which will help you auto-perform combos to get those time bonuses faster.

You also can switch the game to “Story-Focused Mode” for these trials to set things even more in your favor.

Lastly, it’s also recommended to aim for completing all seven of these trials, as it contributes to two obtainable trophies – “For The Hoard” (all curiosities collected) and “Trial Run” (complete one Chronolith trial). Consult our trophy guide for more details about both of these and their requirements.

All Chronolith Trial Locations in FF16

Chronolith #1 – The Hand of Hyperion (Phoenix)

This first pillar is found in Greensheaves in Rosaria. Simply fast travel to Martha’s Rest, then make your way out of the north exit and then head east until you see it glowing among some bushes.

Chronolith #2 – The Hand of Dione (Garuda)

The next Chronolith trial will be found in the Krozjit Echoes in Dhalmekia. Fast travel to the Krozjit Echoes Obelisk then make your way east until you see the pillar sitting against a canyon wall.

Chronolith #3 – The Hand of Iaepetus (Ramuh)

This Chronolith pillar is found at the easternmost side of Norvent Valley in Sanbreque. Fast travel to the Caer Norvent River Gate obelisk and then make your way northward then eastward until you find the pillar at a dead end.

Chronolith #4 – The Hand of Titan (Titan)

The next Chronolith Trial can be found at The Northern Velkroy Desert in Dhalmekia. Fast travel to the Velkroy Desert obelisk, head northward then swing all the way easy until you find the pillar at yet another dead end.

Chronolith #5 – The Hand of Mimas (Bahamut)

This Chronolith pillar is found at Cape Orsiere in Sanbreque, west of the Royal Meadows. Fast travel to Northreach, then make your way up north to the Royal Meadows, then turn westward and go all the way to the furthest point until you spot the pillar on the edge of a cliff.

Chronolith #6 – The Hand of Rhea (Shiva)

This Chronolith Trial is located at The Angry Gap in the Kingdom of Waloed. It’s one of the most isolated ones to get to, but the quickest route is by fast traveling to Eistla, and then making the trek westward through the Angry Gap.

In the left side of the sub-region, go all the way south until you find a narrow path. Follow it to a dead end, where the pillar lies in wait.

Chronolith #7 – The Hand of Enceladus (Odin)

The very last Chronolith on the list is at the Badbach Conservatory southeast of Vidargraes in the Kingdom of Waloed. Fast travel to the Vidargraes obelisk and then head all the way south to the conservatory, where the pillar will be sitting in a flowery field.

That concludes our guide for all the Chronolith locations in Final Fantasy 16. We hope you find this helpful and let us know how challenging you find these particular trials.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides, along with our official Final Fantasy 16 review.

