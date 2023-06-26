Final Fantasy 16 Trophy List & Guide

Image Source: Square Enix

The newly released Final Fantasy 16 is a magnificently immersive open world full of so many things to do, powerful enemies to triumph over, and of course trophies to collect. With a game of such scale there are more than plenty of trophies to unlock, each with their own unique requirements. If you’re wondering what the entire trophy list looks like, and what each needs for completion, we’ve put together a list that will definitely help you get closer to that coveted Platinum finish line.

Are There Missable Trophies in FF16?

Final Fantasy 16 does not have any missable trophies, thanks in large part to its open world gameplay dynamic. Should you choose to finish the main story first and want to go back after and work on any sidequests and other additional content you have, simply load your “Clear Game” save file, which will return you back to right before the final quest of the story.

Alternatively, you can also soldier ahead with a New Game Plus, which allows you to start the story and all side content over with your current level and gear. Also in this mode the new max level cap is doubled at 100, so it can make getting some of those more difficult trophies a lot easier.

Does Difficulty Affect Acquiring Certain Trophies in FF16?

Since there is technically only one difficulty available during your first playthrough of Final Fantasy 16, you’re not missing out or disqualifying any trophies based on that.

When you first start the game, there is still the option to choose between story-focused and action-focused gameplay, which will alter things like the stats of enemies and the overall difficulty of battles based on what kind of experience you’re looking for.

If you choose story-focused, enemies will be weaker and battles will be easier, allowing you more immersion into the story. It’s an easier difficulty without it technically being one. Vice versa, if you go with action-focused, enemies and battles will be tougher, essentially at a token “Normal” difficulty.

There are also unique accessories called “timely accessories” that Clive can equip to make certain aspects of battle gameplay easier, be it automatically using healing items or making dodging easier to pull off. These can ease things up if you’re having a hard time, and also do not affect trophy requirements.

All that said, there is a secret, difficulty-based trophy to obtain called “Fantasy, Finally”, which will be noted down in our list. To unlock it you’ll have to beat the game once, then start a “New Game Plus” on the “Final Fantasy” mode, the hardest difficulty available.

Complete FF16 Trophy List & Requirements

The Chronicler (Platinum) “And thus did our journey end…” Unlocks once all other trophies on the list are obtained.

“And thus did our journey end…” Awoken (Bronze) “Rise from your reverie.” Story-related trophy; automatically unlocks with progression

“Rise from your reverie.” With Great Power (Bronze) “Inherit a power unknown.” Story-related trophy; automatically unlocks with progression

“Inherit a power unknown.” Acceptance (Bronze) “Accept your fate.” Story-related trophy; automatically unlocks with progression

“Accept your fate.” Lawless (Bronze) “Defy your fate.” Story-related trophy; automatically unlocks with progression

“Defy your fate.” Legacy (Bronze) “Turn the corner.” Story-related trophy; automatically unlocks with progression

“Turn the corner.” Twilight Rose (Bronze) “Revisit the past.” Story-related trophy; automatically unlocks with progression

“Revisit the past.” From Stone to Sand (Bronze) “Exact revenge.” Story-related trophy; automatically unlocks with progression

“Exact revenge.” Twin Flames (Bronze) “Unite the flames.” Story-related trophy; automatically unlocks with progression

“Unite the flames.” The Promise (Bronze) “Become one.” Story-related trophy; automatically unlocks with progression

“Become one.” A Vessel Complete (Bronze) “Collect the final piece.” Story-related trophy; automatically unlocks with progression

“Collect the final piece.” Ashes to Ashes (Bronze) “Escape the darkness” Story-related trophy; automatically unlocks with progression

“Escape the darkness” Falling Star (Gold) “Fulfill a legacy.” Story-related trophy; automatically unlocks with progression

“Fulfill a legacy.” Punisher (Bronze) “Punish 10 enemies.” Excludes battles in the Hall of Virtue To obtain this trophy, you’ll need to execute a Punish on 10 enemies within the main game. Pretty easy to get early on.

“Punish 10 enemies.” You’re Not the Boss of Me (Bronze) “Defeat a boss without taking damage.” As the description suggests, you need to vanquish one boss in the main game without taking a single hit. This can definitely be a challenge, but we’d recommend just practicing on one of the easier bosses until you know how to dodge everything perfectly.

“Defeat a boss without taking damage.” Made to be Broken (Bronze) “Defeat 20 enemies while semi-primed.” Excludes battles in the Hall of Virtue To achieve this, kill 20 enemies while your Limit Break is active.

“Defeat 20 enemies while semi-primed.” It’s Over 50,000 (Silver) “Deal an enemy 50,000 damage while it is staggered.” Excludes battles in the Hall of Virtue Excludes damage dealt while fully primed as Ifrit. As the description says, you’ll need to deal a grand total of at least 50,000 damage while an enemy is staggered. This is far more doable later in the game when your stats, level, and gear are higher. Be sure to choose an enemy with more than enough health to pull this off.

“Deal an enemy 50,000 damage while it is staggered.” Sheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeift (Bronze) “Land 15 Shift Strikes or Shift Shots combined.” To perform these moves use Phoenix Shift, the first Eikonic Move you get in the game, which will warp Clive towards enemies. Then follow up with either a Shift Strike (Melee) or Shift Shot (Magic) immediately after.

“Land 15 Shift Strikes or Shift Shots combined.” Packing Heat (Bronze) “Execute and land 2 Heatwave Counters in a single battle.” Excludes battles in the Hall of Virtue This is done by using the Eikonic ability “Heatwave”. Perform two counter moves with it in one battle to get the trophy.

“Execute and land 2 Heatwave Counters in a single battle.” Fatal Attraction (Bronze) “Defeat 5 enemies in the air after using Deadly Embrace.” Excludes battles in the Hall of Virtue Use the Eikonic ability “Deadly Embrace” to launch enemies into the air, then kill them in while up in the air. Do this 5 times over to get the trophy.

“Defeat 5 enemies in the air after using Deadly Embrace.” Never Coming Down (Bronze) “Land Gouge, Wicked Wheel, and Rook’s Gambit in mid-air before landing.” Use all three of Garuda’s Eikonic abilities listed above in mid-air, and make sure they all hit before you land back down on the ground. Excludes battles in the Hall of Virtue.

“Land Gouge, Wicked Wheel, and Rook’s Gambit in mid-air before landing.” I Am The Thunder (Bronze) “Discharge 50 Blind Justice Lightning Balls.” Excludes battles in the Hall of Virtue Use the Eikonic ability “Blind Justice” to target your enemies of choice, then hit them to discharge the balls of lightning. Do this to a total of 50 enemies to obtain the trophy.

“Discharge 50 Blind Justice Lightning Balls.” Rod to Redemption (Bronze) “Lure an enemy into striking a Lightning Rod 3 times before it dissipates.” Excludes battles in the Hall of Virtue Use your Eikonic ability “Lightning Rod” to put down a lightning rod, then get enemies to hit it three times before it vanishes.

“Lure an enemy into striking a Lightning Rod 3 times before it dissipates.” Untouchable (Bronze) “Use Titanic Block to fend off 10 enemy attacks.” Excludes battles in the Hall of Virtue Use the Eikonic ability “Titanic Block” to defend against 10 enemy attacks for this trophy to unlock.

“Use Titanic Block to fend off 10 enemy attacks.” Beat Rocking Blocks (Bronze) “Land the third punch of a Titanic Counter twice in a single battle.” Excludes battles in the Hall of Virtue First use the Eikonic ability “Titanic Block”, and after successfully blocking an enemy’s attack, follow up with three counter strikes. Land the third hit of the counter two times in one battle for the trophy to unlock.

“Land the third punch of a Titanic Counter twice in a single battle.” 100 Mfps (Bronze) “Land 100 total hits with Lvl 2 or higher Megaflare.” Excludes battles in the Hall of Virtue Use your Eikonic ability “Wings of Light” to start charging up “Megaflare”. Once it’s up to at least Level 2, unleash on enemies until you reach 100 hits total. Groups of enemies will likely get you up to that number more quickly. Once you do the trophy will unlock.

“Land 100 total hits with Lvl 2 or higher Megaflare.” Such Dodge, So Mega (Bronze) “Execute a Precision Dodge 3 times while charging a single Megaflare.” Excludes battles in the Hall of Virtue Once again, use your Eikonic ability “Wings of Light” to charge your “Megaflare”. While it’s doing that, successfully Precision Dodge three incoming attacks.

“Execute a Precision Dodge 3 times while charging a single Megaflare.” Oh, Snap! (Bronze) “Inflict Permafrost on 10 enemies by perfectly dodging attacks with Cold Snap.” Excludes battles in the Hall of Virtue Use your Eikonic ability “Cold Snap” to dodge enemy attacks, and if timed correctly the dodges will also inflict Permafrost. Do it 10 times and you’ll have the trophy.

“Inflict Permafrost on 10 enemies by perfectly dodging attacks with Cold Snap.” Cold-blooded (Bronze) “Simultaneously defeat three or more enemies frozen using Frostbite, Permafrost, or Diamond Dust.” Excludes battles in the Hall of Virtue Use any of these three Eikonic abilities from Shiva to freeze at least three enemies solid, then defeat them before they unfreeze for the trophy to unlock. The larger a group of enemies, the better chance you have of pulling it off with certainty.

“Simultaneously defeat three or more enemies frozen using Frostbite, Permafrost, or Diamond Dust.” Every Damn Sinew (Bronze) “Land a Lv. 2 or higher Zantetsuken five times.” Excludes battles in the Hall of Virtue Use Odin’s Eikonic ability “Arm of Darkness” to charge “Zantetsuken” to at least level 2, then use it against enemies five times for the trophy to unlock.

“Land a Lv. 2 or higher Zantetsuken five times.” Fistful of Steel (Bronze) “Execute 3 Steel Counters in a single battle.” Excludes battles in the Hall of Virtue While equipped with Odin’s Blade (use “Arm of Darkness” Eikonic ability) Precision Dodge attacks and then immediately follow up with a melee strike to perform a Steel Counter. Do this three times in one battle and the trophy is yours.

“Execute 3 Steel Counters in a single battle.” Yes, Eikon (Bronze) “Master all of a single Eikon’s abilities and feats.” Spend your Ability Points to Master every ability of one Eikon. Don’t worry, because your Ability Points can be refunded for free at any time, so you can re-adjust them after getting this trophy.

“Master all of a single Eikon’s abilities and feats.” Masterclass (Gold) “Upgrade all feats and abilities to their maximum.” This trophy requires you to max out every single ability, and likely isn’t doable on a single playthrough. Start a New Game Plus, and you can working on grinding out the rest of the points you need to unlock the trophy.

“Upgrade all feats and abilities to their maximum.” With Two Ds (Bronze) “Upgrade consumable potency and inventory slots to their maximum.” Sidequests given in the game will allow you to upgrade the number of potions you can carry and their potency. If you need help figuring out how to do it, here is our guide for how to upgrade potions and tonics.

“Upgrade consumable potency and inventory slots to their maximum.” And They Opened Up My Mind (Silver) “Collect six signboards.” After certain sidequests are done, you will be rewarded with special signboards. Get all six of them for the trophy to unlock. The quests you need to do to acquire the signboards include: “For Great Justice II” (Lostwing, Sanbreque), Rekindling The Flame II” (Martha’s Rest, Rosaria), “Trading Places II” (Boklad, Dhalmekia), “Lines in the Sand II” (The Dalimil Inn, Dhalmekia), “Duty Undying II” (Tabor, Dhalmekia), and “Under New Management II” (Northreach, Sanbreque).

“Collect six signboards.” Think, Mark! (Bronze) “Defeat 10 Notorious Marks.” Notorious marks become accessible at the Hunt Board from Nektar the Moogle in the Hideaway after you reach a certain point in story progression.

“Defeat 10 Notorious Marks.” Hunter, Hunted (Silver) “Cleared the Hunt Board.” You must defeat every single mark in the game to obtain this trophy. This can be doable on one playthrough, though it’ll be very challenging. Consult our guide for all notorious mark locations and tips on how to defeat each of them.

“Cleared the Hunt Board.” Trial Run (Bronze) “Complete a Chronolith Trial.” As you play the game you’ll come across glowing stone objects called Chronoliths. Interacting with them will initiate a special timed combat trial. Complete one of them to unlock this trophy.

“Complete a Chronolith Trial.” For the Hoard (Silver) “Obtain all curiosities.” As you progress through the game, you’ll gradually obtain a particular set of items called “curiosities” via various sidequests as well as main quests. This means you need to explore the game as much as possible to ensure you find all the ones you need. Given that the trophy description can be misleading, note that you don’t need to collect EVERY curiosity that’s in the game to get the trophy, only the ones displayed on the Wall of Memories in Clive’s chambers.

“Obtain all curiosities.” Dressed to the Fives (Bronze) “Craft or upgrade 5 pieces of gear.” Simply craft and/or upgrade 5 weapons or pieces of armor to get this trophy.

“Craft or upgrade 5 pieces of gear.” Half Past Twilight (Silver) “Craft the legendary sword Gotterdammerung.” For this trophy to unlock you need to successfully craft the sword Gotterdammerung, considered the most powerful in the game with base stats of 375 attack and 375 stagger. It requires rare materials from various sidequests and notorious marks, so it’s very much an endgame endeavor and likely one of the last trophies to get. Consult our guide for how to craft Gotterdammerung, including all the sidequests and materials needed.

“Craft the legendary sword Gotterdammerung.” The Pen is Mightier (Bronze) “Open 10 letters at the reading table.” In Clive’s chambers at the Hideaway, there’s a small table on the left side where you can open and read letters. Do this 10 times for the trophy to unlock.

“Open 10 letters at the reading table.” The More You Know (Bronze) “Help Harpocrates attain a knowledge level of 5.” To do this, you need to visit Harpocrates in the Hideaway on occasion, as when you do his level will increase, which in turn expands The Thousand Tomes. Once you get him to Level 5 the trophy will unlock.

“Help Harpocrates attain a knowledge level of 5.” Careful Whisper (Silver) “Obtain all available items from your patrons.” At a certain point in the game, a shop called Patron’s Whisper will open in the Hideaway. There you can gradually unlock rewards you can redeem once you earn enough Renown. You can increase your Renown by completing main quests, side quests, and notorious hunt marks. You’ll need to do nearly all side content for all the rewards at Patron’s Whisper to unlock. Once you redeem them all, the trophy will unlock.

“Obtain all available items from your patrons.” You Can Pet The Dog (Bronze) “Pet Torgal 5 Times.” This trophy is about as simple as it gets. Approach your beloved Torgal and pet him five times by holding down the ‘X’ button.

“Pet Torgal 5 Times.” A Fine Hound (Bronze) “Execute and land 5 Precision Sics.” Excludes battles in the Hall of Virtue Use Torgal’s “Sic” command to perform Precision Sics on enemies a total of five times.

“Execute and land 5 Precision Sics.” When You Ride Alone (Bronze) “Ride Ambrosia for the first time.” To get this trophy you need to unlock and ride Ambrosia, Clive’s loyal chocobo.

“Ride Ambrosia for the first time.” Here Be Rosfields (Bronze) “Visit all areas on the world and local maps.” To unlock this trophy, you need to activate every Obelisk in the game, which are your trusted fast travel points.

“Visit all areas on the world and local maps.” Eureka (Bronze) “Spend 36,000 gil at the Tub & Crown.” The Tub & Crown is the bar in the Hideaway. Simply speak to Maeve behind the counter and spend a total of 36,000 gil to get the trophy.

“Spend 36,000 gil at the Tub & Crown.” Fantasy, Finally (Gold) “Complete the game on ‘Final Fantasy’ mode” To do this, you need to complete the game once, which will unlock New Game Plus in the title menu. Play through the entire game once again with “Final Fantasy” mode enabled to get the trophy.

“Complete the game on ‘Final Fantasy’ mode”

That concludes our guide for the entire Final Fantasy 16 trophy list. We hope you find this helpful in checking off every trophy from your own list, and let us know which one was the trickiest for you to get.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides, as well as our Final Fantasy 16 official review.

