Is There a Difficulty Trophy in Final Fantasy 16? Answered

Difficulty trophies are a fairly common thing in video games nowadays. Tasking players with beating the game on a particular difficulty setting, these can be some of the more time-consuming shiny baubles you’ll need to unlock if you’re trying to get the platinum trophy. Especially so, if they require you to beat the game on the hardest difficulty. With Final Fantasy 16 being a 50-hour-long adventure, you’re going to want to know if it has a difficulty trophy before you get started. That way, you can minimize the amount of time it’ll take you to get that platinum trophy.

Final Fantasy 16 Difficulty Trophy, Explained

Final Fantasy 16 does have a difficulty trophy, technically, in the form of ‘Fantasy, Finally.’ This is a gold, secret trophy that requires you to ‘Complete the game on ‘Final Fantasy’ Mode.’

In Final Fantasy mode, you’ll face tougher enemies and new enemy placements can be found in certain locations throughout the world.

To balance out the tougher and more frequent enemy spawns, your max level will be increased to 100, you’ll be able to craft Ultima Weapons, upgrade weapons up to six degrees and synthesize accessories making for more powerful customization of your party’s abilities and stats.

Outside of this trophy, though, there are no other difficulty trophies you need to be concerned about. As such, you can play through Final Fantasy 16 on its easiest difficulty setting on your first playthrough.

Unlocking Final Fantasy Mode

The slight caveat here is that in order to unlock Final Fantasy mode, you’ll need to beat the game on any difficulty setting. You’ll then need to play through the entirety of Final Fantasy 16 again on Final Fantasy mode to unlock the ‘Fantasy, Finally’ difficulty trophy.

Now, go forth and embark on the epic adventure with Clive and co. across this magical fantasy world.

