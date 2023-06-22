What the Max Level Cap Is In Final Fantasy 16, Explained

Image Source: Square Enix

The newly released Final Fantasy 16 has an enormous open world to explore that’s full of exciting challenges to take on as our new protagonist named Clive. Of course many of those challenges have different level requirements, some higher than others, and it’s important to know just how high you can go over the course of the game. If you’re wondering what the maximum level is in Final Fantasy 16, we’ve figured it out and explained it below.

What is the Max Level Cap During Your First FF16 Playthrough?

While it may have been different in previous titles, the first time you play through Final Fantasy 16, you’ll be able to bring Clive up to a max level of 50. This does fall in line with the leveling structure of the main campaign, as the final boss of the game is Level 50, so you don’t have to worry about feeling under-leveled at any point during your initial experience.

What is the Max Level Cap for New Game Plus in FF16?

The New Game Plus feature has become an incredibly popular one in the Final Fantasy franchise, as it not only makes a game all the more replayable, it especially comes in handy for the infamously difficult endgame content found in many Final Fantasy titles. As such, after you finish the story of FF16 the first time and want to keep the adventure going with all your acquired stats intact, you can simply restart with a New Game Plus. This is also known as ‘Final Fantasy’ mode.

This feature also does increase the max level cap Clive can reach, in fact by double. New Game Plus will allow you to reach Level 100, making you virtually unstoppable against anything and everything the game can throw at you. None of the Eikons will stand a chance, that’s for sure.

Completing the game in ‘New Game Plus’ or ‘Final Fantasy’ mode will unlock the game’s difficulty trophy.

That concludes our guide to the max level cap in Final Fantasy 16. We hope this helps you in your new adventures with Clive, and let us know what you like most about the game so far.

